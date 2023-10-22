The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Plumpton on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

Western Soldier (2.15 Plumpton)

The Milton Harris-trained five-year-old was a classy performer on the Flat and he can get off the mark at the second attempt over hurdles. An eight-time winner in Germany, he was only defeated by a nose in a soft ground Group 3 in that country in April, and was all the rage on his hurdles bow at Sedgefield earlier this month. Sent off the 5-4 favourite, he ran okay when third despite putting in a few scratchy leaps. His previous suggests the cut in the ground he will get here will suit him better and rider Johnny Burke has a 20 per cent strike-rate when riding for Harris this campaign.

Lord Baddesley (3.45 Plumpton)

This eight-year-old has a formidable record at the Sussex track and can defy topweight in the feature handicap chase. Trained by Chris Gordon, he has hit the frame in three of his four Plumpton starts, including winning twice over course-and-distance, and finished third in the Sussex Champion Chase over track and trip on his previous start in April. He's been dropped to a mark of 130, which remains workable, and Chris Gordon has been operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Uggy Uggy Uggy (4.15 Plumpton)

The five-year-old has been a model of consistency recently and can give Milton Harris more joy on the card. Yet to finish out of the first four in all of his hurdle starts, he's won twice over smaller obstacles and registered a visually impressive performance when storming to an eight-length success at Warwick last month. The second, Myristica, has since boosted the form by winning at Stratford. He's been hiked up 10lb for that, but top conditional Bradley Harris claims 5lb for a yard who are in terrific form, operating at a 22 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

