Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

En Coeur (4.45 Plumpton)

Failed to fire on his Fontwell return, but all four of his career wins have come at today's track, most recently off a higher mark when benefitting from a very well-judged ride from Michael Nolan over this trip on soft ground in January.

Steve Mason

En Coeur 16:45 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Seamus Mullins

The Punt nap

Lord Baddesley (3.45 Plumpton)

Progressive last season and has an excellent record at the track, including winning over course and distance. Can go well on his return off a hefty weight under Rex Dingle.

Matt Rennie

Lord Baddesley 15:45 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Chris Gordon

Eyecatcher

Astronomic​a (3.55 Windsor)

Progressive Dr Jon Scargill-trained filly who won over the same course and distance back in May and has conditions in her favour.

Mark Brown

Astronomica 15:55 Windsor View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Dr Jon Scargill

Speed figures

Yeoman (6.40 Wolverhampton)

Three from three over course and distance, this progressive three-year-old can maintain his unblemished record at the track.

Dave Edwards

Yeoman 18:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

West Country nap

Deeper Blue (3.45 Plumpton)

Classy performer with big potential over fences this season. Coming back off a long break but has run well fresh before and Harry Fry's horses are in great form.

James Stevens

Deeper Blue 15:45 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Dark horse

In the Air (3.45 Plumpton)

Signed off last season with a deserved victory at Fontwell in May and should benefit from the switch to fences for a yard that go well at Plumpton.

Rob Sutton

In The Air 15:45 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Jamie Moore Tnr: Gary Moore

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

Read these next:

'He could prove exceptionally well treated' - our Monday tipster returns with four wagers

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Plumpton on Monday

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.