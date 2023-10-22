Racing Post logo
Tipping Today's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

En Coeur (4.45 Plumpton)

Failed to fire on his Fontwell return, but all four of his career wins have come at today's track, most recently off a higher mark when benefitting from a very well-judged ride from Michael Nolan over this trip on soft ground in January.
Steve Mason

En Coeur16:45 Plumpton
Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Seamus Mullins

The Punt nap

Lord Baddesley (3.45 Plumpton)

Progressive last season and has an excellent record at the track, including winning over course and distance. Can go well on his return off a hefty weight under Rex Dingle.
Matt Rennie 

Lord Baddesley15:45 Plumpton
Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Chris Gordon

Eyecatcher

Astronomic​a (3.55 Windsor)

Progressive Dr Jon Scargill-trained filly who won over the same course and distance back in May and has conditions in her favour.
Mark Brown

Astronomica15:55 Windsor
Jky: George Wood Tnr: Dr Jon Scargill

Speed figures

Yeoman (6.40 Wolverhampton)

Three from three over course and distance, this progressive three-year-old can maintain his unblemished record at the track.
Dave Edwards

Yeoman18:40 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

West Country nap

Deeper Blue (3.45 Plumpton)

Classy performer with big potential over fences this season. Coming back off a long break but has run well fresh before and Harry Fry's horses are in great form.
James Stevens

Deeper Blue15:45 Plumpton
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Dark horse

In the Air (3.45 Plumpton)

Signed off last season with a deserved victory at Fontwell in May and should benefit from the switch to fences for a yard that go well at Plumpton.
Rob Sutton

In The Air15:45 Plumpton
Jky: Jamie Moore Tnr: Gary Moore

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Published on 22 October 2023Last updated 18:10, 22 October 2023
