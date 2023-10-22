Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
En Coeur (4.45 Plumpton)
Failed to fire on his Fontwell return, but all four of his career wins have come at today's track, most recently off a higher mark when benefitting from a very well-judged ride from Michael Nolan over this trip on soft ground in January.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Lord Baddesley (3.45 Plumpton)
Progressive last season and has an excellent record at the track, including winning over course and distance. Can go well on his return off a hefty weight under Rex Dingle.
Matt Rennie
Eyecatcher
Astronomica (3.55 Windsor)
Progressive Dr Jon Scargill-trained filly who won over the same course and distance back in May and has conditions in her favour.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Yeoman (6.40 Wolverhampton)
Three from three over course and distance, this progressive three-year-old can maintain his unblemished record at the track.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Deeper Blue (3.45 Plumpton)
Classy performer with big potential over fences this season. Coming back off a long break but has run well fresh before and Harry Fry's horses are in great form.
James Stevens
Dark horse
In the Air (3.45 Plumpton)
Signed off last season with a deserved victory at Fontwell in May and should benefit from the switch to fences for a yard that go well at Plumpton.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
'He could prove exceptionally well treated' - our Monday tipster returns with four wagers
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Plumpton on Monday
