The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hexham, Ffos Las and Pontefract on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

Pilgrims King (2.42 Ffos Las)

The six-year-old typically saves his best for this track and can make it two wins at Ffos Las within the space of six days. Trained by Peter Bowen, he is a three-time winner at Ffos Las and while Sean Bowen had to work hard for his success last week, he did it with some ease in the end. The ground is set to be similarly testing but he seems to go on any conditions, and while he is 7lb higher than for last week's success, he could be striking while the iron is hot. The jockey is in fine form at present too.

Lightening Company (2.52 Pontefract)

The six-year-old represents a Ben Haslam yard in flying form and can land another win in this feature 1m2f handicap. Having won this by one and three quarter lengths last year, he has failed to score again but has ran some terrific races in defeat. He made a fine return when third in a soft-ground contest at Doncaster last month and goes off the same mark of 84 in this. He's just 2lb higher than when winning last year and Haslam is operating at a remarkable 50 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Lewa House (4.30 Hexham)

This eight-year-old usually saves his best for Hexham and sneaks into the second division of the 2m4f handicap hurdle. Trained by Catch Bissett, his sole win so far came over the course and distance in 2022, while he has since placed at the track subsequently as well. He has been in okay form with two placed efforts at Ayr in his last three starts and has been dropped 1lb to a mark of 79 following his latest effort. He is now 3lb below his previous winning mark here, and jockey Bruce Lynn has formed a solid partnership with him too.

