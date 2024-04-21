Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Spartan Warrior (6.50 Windsor)

Showed promise in three qualifying runs to get a mark and goes up in trip on handicap debut for Ollie Sangster.
Mark Brown

Spartan Warrior18:50 Windsor
Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Handicappers' nap

Lewa House (4.30 Hexham)

Gained his only win under today's jockey Bruce Lynn over course-and-distance and has run well enough in defeat this season to suggest he can capitalise off the lowest handicap mark he's run off.
Steve Mason

Lewa House16:30 Hexham
Jky: Bruce Lynn (3lb)Tnr: Catch Bissett

The Punt nap

Lightening Company (2.52 Pontefract)

The six-year-old made a good return when third at Doncaster last month and is just 2lb higher than when winning this impressively last year. His trainer Ben Haslam is in red-hot form too.
Matt Rennie

Lightening Company14:52 Pontefract
Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Ben Haslam

Speed figures

Joker De Mai (2.00 Hexham)

A winner twice over fences in France, he has been placed on three occasions since scoring over hurdles at Lingfield in December and is due a change of fortune.
Dave Edwards

Joker De Mai14:00 Hexham
Jky: Mr David Maxwell (3lb)Tnr: Harry Derham

West country nap

Cawthorne Banker (4.55 Kempton)

Yet to build on the promise of his bumper form but switch to quicker ground could be key.
James Stevens

Cawthorne Banker16:55 Kempton
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Dark horse

Kapparis Kid (7.20 Windsor)

Successful in a Chelmsford novice towards the end of last year, beating a horse who has won three times subsequently and is now rated 90. Lost his way in handicaps since, but clearly capable on a going day and cheekpieces might spark a revival here.
Tom Gibbings

Kapparis Kid19:20 Windsor
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: John Ryan

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Published on 21 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:06, 21 April 2024

