Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Eyecatcher
Spartan Warrior (6.50 Windsor)
Showed promise in three qualifying runs to get a mark and goes up in trip on handicap debut for Ollie Sangster.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Lewa House (4.30 Hexham)
Gained his only win under today's jockey Bruce Lynn over course-and-distance and has run well enough in defeat this season to suggest he can capitalise off the lowest handicap mark he's run off.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Lightening Company (2.52 Pontefract)
The six-year-old made a good return when third at Doncaster last month and is just 2lb higher than when winning this impressively last year. His trainer Ben Haslam is in red-hot form too.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Joker De Mai (2.00 Hexham)
A winner twice over fences in France, he has been placed on three occasions since scoring over hurdles at Lingfield in December and is due a change of fortune.
Dave Edwards
West country nap
Cawthorne Banker (4.55 Kempton)
Yet to build on the promise of his bumper form but switch to quicker ground could be key.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Kapparis Kid (7.20 Windsor)
Successful in a Chelmsford novice towards the end of last year, beating a horse who has won three times subsequently and is now rated 90. Lost his way in handicaps since, but clearly capable on a going day and cheekpieces might spark a revival here.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Published on 21 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:06, 21 April 2024
