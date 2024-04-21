Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Spartan Warrior (6.50 Windsor)

Showed promise in three qualifying runs to get a mark and goes up in trip on handicap debut for Ollie Sangster.

Mark Brown

Spartan Warrior 18:50 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Handicappers' nap

Lewa House (4.30 Hexham)

Gained his only win under today's jockey Bruce Lynn over course-and-distance and has run well enough in defeat this season to suggest he can capitalise off the lowest handicap mark he's run off.

Steve Mason

Lewa House 16:30 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Bruce Lynn (3lb) Tnr: Catch Bissett

The Punt nap

Lightening Company (2.52 Pontefract)

The six-year-old made a good return when third at Doncaster last month and is just 2lb higher than when winning this impressively last year. His trainer Ben Haslam is in red-hot form too.

Matt Rennie

Lightening Company 14:52 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Ben Haslam

Speed figures

Joker De Mai (2.00 Hexham)

A winner twice over fences in France, he has been placed on three occasions since scoring over hurdles at Lingfield in December and is due a change of fortune.

Dave Edwards

Joker De Mai 14:00 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Mr David Maxwell (3lb) Tnr: Harry Derham

West country nap

Cawthorne Banker (4.55 Kempton)

Yet to build on the promise of his bumper form but switch to quicker ground could be key.

James Stevens

Cawthorne Banker 16:55 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Dark horse

Kapparis Kid (7.20 Windsor)

Successful in a Chelmsford novice towards the end of last year, beating a horse who has won three times subsequently and is now rated 90. Lost his way in handicaps since, but clearly capable on a going day and cheekpieces might spark a revival here.

Tom Gibbings

Kapparis Kid 19:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: John Ryan

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

Read this next:

'This represents a significant drop in class' - Richard Birch has five Monday fancies after last week's 5-2 winner



Richard Birch's play of the day at Hexham

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hexham, Ffos Las and Pontefract on Monday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.