The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Goodwood and Naas on Sunday

Ocean Quest (3.15 Naas)

The Jessica Harrington-trained three-year-old continues to keep on improving and can pick up a deserved first Group success in the Ballyogan Stakes. Third in a valuable sales contest here as a juvenile, she has been beaten a short head and a head in Group 3 company, but put up a career-best when beaten two and a quarter lengths in fourth in the Commonwealth Cup behind Shaquille. That form was greatly boosted when he followed up in the July Cup. She stormed to a six-length Listed success earlier this year and if she replicates the form she's shown this season, she'll be hard to beat.

Fulfilled (3.35 Goodwood)

This David Simcock-trained four-year-old keeps on improving with racing and can bounce back to winning ways following an encouraging run in the Racing League earlier this month. Fulfilled, who has been victorious at Ripon and Lingfield this campaign, ran with great credit when only beaten three quarters of a length at Windsor ten days ago. The handicapper has been lenient with a 1lb rise to a rating of 81 and he is more than capable off this mark.

Sudden Ambush (4.45 Goodwood)

This son of Cracksman is rising through the ranks and can add another course-and-distance win to his name in the mile handicap. Narrowly successful by a nose here in May, he followed up by a neck at Windsor on his penultimate start and wasn't disgraced when runner-up at Newmarket last time. He goes off the same mark of 86 in this and can confirm he's still going the right way.

