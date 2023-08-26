Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Imperial Quarter (4.10 Goodwood)

From a family her trainer Roger Varian knows well, she made good late headway in a strong Newmarket novice on her belated debut and is bred to relish the longer trip.

Mark Brown

Imperial Quarter 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Handicappers' nap

Royal Dubai (4.20 Yarmouth)

The Marco Botti-trained colt shaped well when a late-closing second at Chester on his handicap debut in June and again ran with promise with a view to this step up in trip when third at Newmarket last month. Fairly treated and there should be better to come.

Paul Curtis

Royal Dubai 16:20 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Marco Botti

The Punt nap

Sudden Ambush (4.45 Goodwood)

Course-and-distance winner this year who is still on the upgrade. The Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old goes off the same mark as his recent good Newmarket second.

Matt Rennie

Sudden Ambush 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Newmarket nap

Charming Whisper (3.10 Yarmouth)

Ready winner over course and distance last time and has gone the right way in his subsequent work on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Charming Whisper 15:10 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb) Tnr: Philip McBride

Speed figures

Swordplay (2.15 Beverley)

Ignore his last run as he got worked up in the preliminaries at Goodwood. Has strong claims off a mark of 77 based on his earlier speed figures.

Craig Thake

Swordplay 14:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Dark horse

Migdam (5.00 Naas)

Returns from a year off the track but he won on last year's seasonal debut and remains open to improvement for his new yard having been gelded.

Jake Aldrich

Migdam 17:00 Naas View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

