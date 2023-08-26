Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Imperial Quarter (4.10 Goodwood)
From a family her trainer Roger Varian knows well, she made good late headway in a strong Newmarket novice on her belated debut and is bred to relish the longer trip.
Mark Brown
Royal Dubai (4.20 Yarmouth)
The Marco Botti-trained colt shaped well when a late-closing second at Chester on his handicap debut in June and again ran with promise with a view to this step up in trip when third at Newmarket last month. Fairly treated and there should be better to come.
Paul Curtis
Sudden Ambush (4.45 Goodwood)
Course-and-distance winner this year who is still on the upgrade. The Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old goes off the same mark as his recent good Newmarket second.
Matt Rennie
Charming Whisper (3.10 Yarmouth)
Ready winner over course and distance last time and has gone the right way in his subsequent work on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes
Swordplay (2.15 Beverley)
Ignore his last run as he got worked up in the preliminaries at Goodwood. Has strong claims off a mark of 77 based on his earlier speed figures.
Craig Thake
Migdam (5.00 Naas)
Returns from a year off the track but he won on last year's seasonal debut and remains open to improvement for his new yard having been gelded.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Read more . . .
'If there is any rain around he will be coming home like a rocket' - Tom Segal with two selections on a busy Sunday
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Goodwood and Naas on Sunday
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.