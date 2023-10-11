The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ayr, Chelmsford and the Curragh on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday . . .

Admiral D (3.55 Ayr)

The Richard Fahey-trained four-year-old ran a stormer over this course and distance last time and can take the drop in class in his stride. The son of Ardad had been out of form, but bounced back to somewhere near his best when third in the Silver Cup last month, finishing first in his group of runners. He also wasn't beaten far in last year's Ayr Gold Cup and remains dangerously poised on a mark of 85, having not gone up in the weights for his latest effort.

Cnodian (2.25 Curragh)

This five-year-old caught the eye with her effort at the track last time and can defy a 3lb rise in the weights to get back to winning ways. Having been dropped to sprinting last time, she notably kept on well towards the end of the race to only be beaten three-quarters of a length. Despite her rise, Jessica Maye claims a useful 10lb in this and the softening going conditions should be in her favour.

Arlecchino's Gift (7.00 Chelmsford)

The four-year-old showed his best when narrowly beaten over course and distance last time and remains well handicapped. The Mark Usher-trained gelding had to be switched at a crucial stage last time, but ran on to only be denied by a neck. He's been raised 2lb to a mark of 49 following this and must overcome a less-than-ideal draw, but he has won off higher marks before and his rating remains workable.

