Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Blue Flame (5.00 Chelmsford)

Has slid the best part of a stone in the weights since joining Stuart Williams this year, but has found some form on his last two starts and was only caught close home over course and distance last week. Gets to race off 1lb lower here, and is 4lb well in against his future mark.

Paul Curtis

Blue Flame 17:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Stuart Williams

The Punt nap

Admiral D (3.55 Ayr)

Sets the form standard after his third in the Silver Cup over this course and distance last time and should handle the testing ground.

Matt Rennie

Admiral D 15:55 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Eyecatcher

Cariad (5.00 Chelmsford)

Returns to the all-weather on a winning mark and first-time blinkers should help George Scott's filly on this drop back to 7f.

Steffan Edwards

Cariad 17:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: George Scott

Speed figures

The Waiting Game (6.30 Chelmsford)

Has won her last four starts, including three over this evening's course and distance, and the clock suggests this improving Jack Jones-trained filly may not have finished winning yet.

Dave Edwards

The Waiting Game 18:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Jack Jones

Newmarket nap

Laura's Breeze (5.00 Chelmsford)

Looked an unlucky loser when third over this course and distance last time and fancied to score for Ed Dunlop.

David Milnes

Laura's Breeze 17:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Dark horse

Not Too Real Bad (5.15 Curragh)

Stating to look well handicapped having won from a 9lb higher mark in May. Likely to get a strong pace to aim at in this big field and can bounce back to form under Colin Keane.

Jake Aldrich

Not Too Real Bad 17:15 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Thomas Mullins

Read these next:

'It would be no surprise at all if she's improved a ton' - James Hill with three selections for Thursday's racing

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ayr, Chelmsford and the Curragh on Thursday

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.