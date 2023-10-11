Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Blue Flame (5.00 Chelmsford)
Has slid the best part of a stone in the weights since joining Stuart Williams this year, but has found some form on his last two starts and was only caught close home over course and distance last week. Gets to race off 1lb lower here, and is 4lb well in against his future mark.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Admiral D (3.55 Ayr)
Sets the form standard after his third in the Silver Cup over this course and distance last time and should handle the testing ground.
Matt Rennie
Eyecatcher
Cariad (5.00 Chelmsford)
Returns to the all-weather on a winning mark and first-time blinkers should help George Scott's filly on this drop back to 7f.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
The Waiting Game (6.30 Chelmsford)
Has won her last four starts, including three over this evening's course and distance, and the clock suggests this improving Jack Jones-trained filly may not have finished winning yet.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Laura's Breeze (5.00 Chelmsford)
Looked an unlucky loser when third over this course and distance last time and fancied to score for Ed Dunlop.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Not Too Real Bad (5.15 Curragh)
Stating to look well handicapped having won from a 9lb higher mark in May. Likely to get a strong pace to aim at in this big field and can bounce back to form under Colin Keane.
Jake Aldrich
'It would be no surprise at all if she's improved a ton' - James Hill with three selections for Thursday's racing
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ayr, Chelmsford and the Curragh on Thursday
