TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Blue Flame (5.00 Chelmsford)

Has slid the best part of a stone in the weights since joining Stuart Williams this year, but has found some form on his last two starts and was only caught close home over course and distance last week. Gets to race off 1lb lower here, and is 4lb well in against his future mark.
Paul Curtis

Blue Flame17:00 Chelmsford (A.W)
Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Stuart Williams

The Punt nap

Admiral D (3.55 Ayr)

Sets the form standard after his third in the Silver Cup over this course and distance last time and should handle the testing ground.
Matt Rennie

Admiral D15:55 Ayr
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Eyecatcher

Cariad (5.00 Chelmsford)

Returns to the all-weather on a winning mark and first-time blinkers should help George Scott's filly on this drop back to 7f.
Steffan Edwards

Cariad17:00 Chelmsford (A.W)
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: George Scott

Speed figures

The Waiting Game (6.30 Chelmsford)

Has won her last four starts, including three over this evening's course and distance, and the clock suggests this improving Jack Jones-trained filly may not have finished winning yet.
Dave Edwards

The Waiting Game18:30 Chelmsford (A.W)
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Jack Jones

Newmarket nap

Laura's Breeze (5.00 Chelmsford)

Looked an unlucky loser when third over this course and distance last time and fancied to score for Ed Dunlop.
David Milnes

Laura's Breeze17:00 Chelmsford (A.W)
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Dark horse

Not Too Real Bad (5.15 Curragh)

Stating to look well handicapped having won from a 9lb higher mark in May. Likely to get a strong pace to aim at in this big field and can bounce back to form under Colin Keane.
Jake Aldrich

Not Too Real Bad17:15 Curragh
Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Thomas Mullins

Published on 11 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 11 October 2023
