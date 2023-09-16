The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips from day four of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on St Leger day at Doncaster on Saturday . . .

Poet Master (2.25 Doncaster)

Karl Burke appears to have a promising three-year-old on his hand and the drop in trip should play to the advantage of Poet Master. The son of Lope De Vega experienced a tough passage over a mile at Haydock in August, being forced wide on the turn for home and slowly drifting towards the line. He didn't experience much luck in-running that day and he should be better equipped having won both of his starts over this distance. His second of two career wins was the standout performance, considering he was running under a penalty, and if he produces something similar then he could be hard to stop.

Cachet (3.35 Doncaster)

The Classic-winning filly makes her long-awaited return to action and trainer George Boughey has been patient in his planning with her as he will no doubt have bigger assignments in mind. However, this is a Group 3 contest and she can certainly run a big race in the hope of getting off the mark after her 457-day break if she retains her ability. The Highclere Racing-owned four-year-old has not been seen since finishing fifth in the Coronation Cup at Royal Ascot last year, but connections seem confident of getting her back to her best and she's proven she goes well fresh as she won on her first starts at two and three. She has won over this distance before and will relish conditions.

Raasel (4.10)

Last-time-out winner Raasel bids to quickly follow up his success at Haydock eight days ago and his recent performances suggest he can take advantage of this four-runner Listed event. He appeared to be drawn on the wrong side in stall four when eighth in a Goodwood handicap last month, but aside from that he has produced a Racing Post Rating of over 100 in his last seven starts. His narrow win over Tees Spirit was a career-best effort and although that has been his sole victory this season, he has run well in defeat against some strong opponents. His third-place finish in the Listed Achilles Stakes was a performance to note and the form has franked with both the first and second winning since.

