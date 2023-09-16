Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

State Of Desire (4.45 Doncaster)

Makes his nursery debut having been gelded and can start to come good for trainer Charlie Appleby.

Mark Brown

State Of Desire 16:45 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

The Punt nap

Poet Master (2.25 Doncaster)

Returns to this distance having raced too wide when eighth over a mile at Haydock, but he runs off the same mark and should get his ideal conditions underfoot.

Liam Headd

Handicappers' nap

Smart Lass (4.35 Musselburgh)

Ridden too aggressively in an amateur race last time but is a four-time course-and-distance winner, has slipped to a favourable mark and can take advantage back under regular rider Andrew Mullen.

Paul Curtis

Smart Lass 16:35 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Iain Jardine

Speed figures

Reminder (2.25 Doncaster)

Dual Windsor winner was not beaten far at Ascot last time and may appreciate the furlong further.

Dave Edwards

Reminder 14:25 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Andrew Balding

Dark horse

Matilda Picotte (3.35 Doncaster)

Has shown useful form including finishing third in the 1,000 Guineas. Below par since at Haydock and Goodwood but bounced back to form last time out at Tipperary when only collared close to home. Could be hard to catch in this if given an easy time out in front.

Tom Gibbings

Matilda Picotte 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Kieran P Cotter

Newmarket nap

Charming Whisper (4.45 Doncaster)

May have been drawn on the wrong side when beaten under a penalty at Yarmouth last time but has since moved well on Warren Hill.

David Milnes

Charming Whisper 16:45 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb) Tnr: Philip McBride

