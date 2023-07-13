Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket

Tagabawa

1.50 Newmarket

Tagabawa was one of three horses who chased the crazy early pace set by Davideo in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot and didn't drop out of the back of the TV, and he might have proved best of them had he not been slightly hampered close home.

Whatever the case, it will be a major surprise if he isn't considerably better than his handicap mark of 97, and while these three-year-old heritage handicaps tend to feature more than one well-treated horse, I think the early 7-2 is very fair.

He's dropped to 1m2f here, but he's hardly going to have trouble lying up given the speed they went early at Ascot, and he's certainly going to see his race out well.

Tagabawa 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

