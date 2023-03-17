'He's hard to ignore' - Paul Kealy with five selections on Midlands Grand National day

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

Triple Trade

1.30 Kempton

1pt win

Stag Horn

1.50 Uttoxeter

1pt win

Mister Fisher

2.40 Kempton

1pt win

Time To Get Up

3.00 Uttoxeter

1pt each-way with Hills & Sky Bet (six places)

Major Dundee

3.00 Uttoxeter

1pt each-way with Hills & Sky Bet (six places)

Backing horses who have tumbled down the handicap carries obvious risks, but it's hardly going to be a surprise if the number one target for all season hasn't been the Boulton Group Midlands Grand National (3.00) and he is hard to ignore on his third run in the Uttoxeter marathon.

Time To Get Up won this race off a mark of 138 from subsequent Scottish National winner Mighty Thunder in 2021 and last year he was third off a mark of 142.

After four subsequent runs, three of them this season with only one finish to his name (a distant eighth in the Grand National Trial), Jonjo O'Neill's ten-year-old gets in here off a mark of just 130.

He was sent off favourite at 3-1 and 11-4 for the last two runnings here but is an outsider now, and while that is fully deserved on what he has shown this season, a JP McManus-owned horse bouncing back for a big target is hardly an unknown.

Camprond, who had shown nothing this season, almost landed the Coral Cup at Cheltenham on Wednesday after falling back down the weights, even though the ground had well and truly gone against him for the second year running in that race.

There are obvious cases to be made for the McManus-owned favourite Guetapan Collonges and the likes of French Paradoxe and Iwilldoit, but another who could be overpriced is the Alan King-trained .

Stable jockey Tom Cannon is on the 2021 Warwick Classic winner Notachance, but 10st 2lb would probably be a struggle for him and I've certainly no issues with Rex Dingle.

The last time Major Dundee ran over 4m he was sent off a 9-1 chance for last season's Scottish National and finished third of 23 to the Christian Williams-trained pair Win My Wings and Kitty's Light, the latter having won the Eider Chase recently.

He has run only twice this season, finishing down the field at Ascot in October and then running a distant third to Killer Kane over 3m at Kempton last month.

Three miles on good ground around there would be very sharp for him, but there was some encouragement in the way he finished his race. His two best RPRs have come on soft ground and there's no reason to think he'll find this too much of a test.

Major Dundee has a mark of just 129 now and a featherweight on his back, so hopefully he'll give King a lift after the deflating run of Edwardstone in Wednesday's Champion Chase.

The mercurial returns from an 81-day break and wind surgery at Kempton to run in what is possibly the worst race he has contested for three years off the lowest mark he has had for three years.

He may well have completely gone at the game, but is surely worth giving one more chance in the Virgin Bet Fives Handicap Chase (2.40) as he's 3-5 at the track and his defeats came in the Grade 2 Desert Orchid Chase over 2m, which is too short for him, and the 2021 King George, which was too far as well as too classy.

He was rated 160 when beating Eldorado Allen in a Grade 2 here just over a year ago and must have a right chance off just 146 here if the wind op has worked.

Earlier on the card could be worth a bet in the Virgin Bets Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (1.30).

Joe Tizzard's seven-year-old has taken a while to get going over fences after falling on his debut, but his last two runs, a pair of seconds, have been his best.

He's not badly treated on the bare form but has steadily dropped down the weights (apart from last time) and remains 8lb lower than his peak hurdles mark.

This 2m2f trip could prove perfect for him.

The final bet, back at Uttoxeter, is in the Your Dream Holiday With Optimum Experience Handicap Hurdle (1.50).

Rated 137 when winning the Grade 2 Leamington as a novice last season, he hasn't run so well since and clearly didn't take to fences last month, but he has quickly dropped to a mark of just 128 and is thrown in if rediscovering his best form.

He might not, of course, but trainer Archie Watson seems to have his stable in decent nick as he's had three Flat winners in the past week.

Dan Skelton's favourite Hitching Jacking arguably has more scope to improve off the same mark considering he has just three hurdles runs to his name, but it wasn't much of a race he won at Wetherby last time and he only just edged home.

The Skelton horses can obviously improve once they get handicapped, but this one is going to have to as that mark is far from generous.

