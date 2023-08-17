Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Captain Cuddles (4.20 Newbury)

Richard Hannon’s three-year-old was much closer to his best last time having been gelded and can build on that performance.

David Toft

Captain Cuddles 16:20 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Handicappers' nap

Squeezebox (7.30 Newmarket)

Has shown improved form on his last three starts since being upped in trip by trainer Mick Appleby, recording a clear personal best when winning over course and distance last time. Open to further progress and can defy 5lb higher mark.

Paul Curtis

Squeezebox 19:30 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb) Tnr: Michael Appleby

The Punt nap

Majestic Beauty (3.45 Newbury)

The Alice Haynes-trained filly is 2-2 and improved on Racing Post Ratings in her latest win. The stable is in form and she should progress again.

Liam Headd

Majestic Beauty 15:45 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Alice Haynes

Newmarket nap

Boiling Point (2.40 Newbury)

Ran a great debut when second at this venue last month and has since worked well on the Limekilns.

David Milnes

Boiling Point 14:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Halla Dubai (4.20 Newbury)

Below his best on his handicap bow at Goodwood last time but well worth another chance.

Dave Edwards

Halla Dubai 16:20 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Owen Burrows

Dark horse

Girl Inthe Picture (6.55 Newmarket)

Has been consistent this season, finishing in the places on three occasions. Last week's run at Salisbury can be excused and she can bounce back here.

Rob Sutton

Girl Inthe Picture 18:55 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Dunlop

