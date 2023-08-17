Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Captain Cuddles (4.20 Newbury)
Richard Hannon’s three-year-old was much closer to his best last time having been gelded and can build on that performance.
David Toft
Squeezebox (7.30 Newmarket)
Has shown improved form on his last three starts since being upped in trip by trainer Mick Appleby, recording a clear personal best when winning over course and distance last time. Open to further progress and can defy 5lb higher mark.
Paul Curtis
Majestic Beauty (3.45 Newbury)
The Alice Haynes-trained filly is 2-2 and improved on Racing Post Ratings in her latest win. The stable is in form and she should progress again.
Liam Headd
Boiling Point (2.40 Newbury)
Ran a great debut when second at this venue last month and has since worked well on the Limekilns.
David Milnes
Halla Dubai (4.20 Newbury)
Below his best on his handicap bow at Goodwood last time but well worth another chance.
Dave Edwards
Girl Inthe Picture (6.55 Newmarket)
Has been consistent this season, finishing in the places on three occasions. Last week's run at Salisbury can be excused and she can bounce back here.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Read more . . .
'He's the one to beat if returning to that level' - Paul Kealy with three Friday selections
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing selections at Newbury and Epsom on Friday afternoon
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.