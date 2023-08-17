Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Captain Cuddles (4.20 Newbury)

Richard Hannon’s three-year-old was much closer to his best last time having been gelded and can build on that performance.
David Toft

Silk
Captain Cuddles16:20 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Handicappers' nap

Squeezebox (7.30 Newmarket)

Has shown improved form on his last three starts since being upped in trip by trainer Mick Appleby, recording a clear personal best when winning over course and distance last time. Open to further progress and can defy 5lb higher mark.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Squeezebox19:30 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb)Tnr: Michael Appleby

The Punt nap

Majestic Beauty (3.45 Newbury) 

The Alice Haynes-trained filly is 2-2 and improved on Racing Post Ratings in her latest win. The stable is in form and she should progress again.
Liam Headd

Silk
Majestic Beauty15:45 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Alice Haynes

Newmarket nap

Boiling Point (2.40 Newbury)

Ran a great debut when second at this venue last month and has since worked well on the Limekilns.
David Milnes

Silk
Boiling Point14:40 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Halla Dubai (4.20 Newbury)

Below his best on his handicap bow at Goodwood last time but well worth another chance.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Halla Dubai16:20 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Owen Burrows

Dark horse

Girl Inthe Picture (6.55 Newmarket)

Has been consistent this season, finishing in the places on three occasions. Last week's run at Salisbury can be excused and she can bounce back here.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Girl Inthe Picture18:55 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 17 August 2023Last updated 18:44, 17 August 2023
