The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

(2.45 Catterick)

There was plenty to like about his recent run at Huntingdon, where he had every chance turning into the home straight. He was one of four in a line jumping the last but could not jump it as fluently as the others, which left him in fourth. He goes to Catterick off the same mark today in this handicap for female jockeys. Bryony Frost is the most experienced jockey in the race and she takes the ride. If Lifetime Legend can put everything together, he can get his head in front for the first time.

(4.15 Catterick)

Picked up a course-and-distance win last time out seeing off Credo, who gave the form a boost when winning at Warwick by 13 lengths on Friday. It was her longest trip to date and she certainly relished every bit of it as she passed her rivals with plenty in hand after jumping the last. She was only raised 2lb for that and is still well handicapped. I'd expect she will be tough to beat.

(4.45 Catterick)

This Brian-Ellison-trained dual-purpose gelding goes back over hurdles today after a close second on the Tapeta. It's worth noting that his sole win over hurdles came after a run on the Flat, so it is encouraging to see him in the mix at Southwell the other day. He has shown that he is a capable stayer, particularly in his run over three miles at Musselburgh, where it looked like victory was his, but he was just denied in the final few strides, possibly hitting the front too early that day.

