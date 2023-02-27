Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Chase A Fortune (3.45 Catterick)

Placed on all three starts over hurdles to date, on each occasion running to a level that may be good enough to land an ordinary looking maiden.
Steve Mason

The Punt nap

Betty Baloo (4.15 Catterick)

2-2 at Catterick and was raised just 2lb for her course-and-distance success. Will be tough to beat if she produces a similar performance.
Lee Sharp

Speed figures

Chase A Fortune (3.45 Catterick)

Has been knocking on the door and his time performance at this track on his penultimate run and at Kelso are way ahead of his rivals here.
Craig Thake

Eyecatcher

You Are My World (8.30 Southwell)

Hampered final start last year; looked on the up before that and can resume her progress.
Steffan Edwards

Dark horse

Tropez Power (7.00 Southwell)

Has improved since switching to the John Quinn yard, winning over course and distance in December. Shaped well when second to a subsequent winner last time.
Jake Aldrich

West Country

Fazayte (2.45 Catterick)

Remains in good form and handles this ground well. This looks a winnable contest.
James Stevens

Signposts: key pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Published on 27 February 2023Last updated 18:21, 27 February 2023
