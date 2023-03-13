The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday

Three horses to put in a multiple at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday . . .

(2.50 Cheltenham)

Progressive chaser who was last seen on Boxing Day, winning the Rowland Meyrick Handicap. He was mighty impressive that day, seeing off most of his rivals going into the home straight and then finding more to get the better of a rallying Sounds Russian. His only defeat this season was a second to the classy L'Homme Presse, who would have been fancied by many for the Gold Cup if fit. Not many of his rivals can boast form as good as this.

(4.10 Cheltenham)

Connections will no doubt have loved the sight of rain, which will help the chances of their mare Love Envoi in this very competitive renewal of the Mares Hurdle. There are some big names in this year's race, which may have caused Love Envoi to fly under the radar, but she has as good a chance as any. Last year's Mares Novice Hurdle winner is 2-2 this season and was heavily fancied on her latest outing, going off at 30-100, and she won like an odds-on shot should, blitzing them by 13 lengths. The only blip in her career came against Brandy Love at Fairyhouse last year, but she has improved so much since then, and with a little bit more improvement, she can win this.

(4.50 Cheltenham)

Gordon Elliott has won this race three times since its inception in 2005 and has a good team of three in search of his fourth. His best chance looks to be the French-bred Jazzy Matty, who looks well treated off a mark of 125. On his first run for the Elliott team, he finished in front of Tekao, who has been all the rage for this race over the last few weeks and will most likely go off favorite. While they have improved at different rates, Jazzy Matty is now rated 10lb lower than Tekao. His latest outing was a competitive affair, and the first five run here. Jazzy Matty finished fourth, but I get the impression he could have done better, so he will perhaps benefit from the added tongue-tie and cheekpieces. Michael O'Sullivan is booked for the ride, he takes off a valuable 3lb.

