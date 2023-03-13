Free Cheltenham Festival tips: six horses to back on Tuesday at Cheltenham

Tuesday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

(4.10 Cheltenham)

The dual Champion Hurdler isn't quite as good as she was at her peak, but still looks the one to beat as she bids for her fourth successive festival success.

Steve Mason

Honeysuckle 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

Dark horse

(2.50 Cheltenham)

Had been in really good form this season notching up two wins and a second over fences and hurdles. Disappointing last time out however when failing to fire and being pulled up. Needs to bounce back from that but more than capable of making presence felt if resuming previous rich vein of form.

Tom Gibbings

Remastered 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard

Speed Figures

(1.30 Cheltenham)

Clocked a great figure when winning strongly run Grade 1 at Dublin Racing Festival and can repeat the win here.

Craig Thake

Il Etait Temps 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(2.50 Cheltenham)

Wouldn’t have been suited by the drop in trip last time and will enjoy the return to further in the Ultima with cheekpieces added.

David Toft

Happygolucky 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard

The Punt nap

(4.50 Cheltenham)

Gordon Elliott has won this race three times, Jazzy Matty looks well treated off a mark of 125 and Michael O'Sullivan takes off a valuable 3lbs.

Lee Sharp

Jazzy Matty 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard

West Country nap

(2.50 Cheltenham)

Highly regarded type with some good form on softer ground. Inconsistent but first-time headgear and step up in trip could spark improvement.

James Stevens

Harper's Brook 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard

