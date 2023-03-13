Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free Cheltenham Festival tips: six horses to back on Tuesday at Cheltenham

Tuesday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Honeysuckle (4.10 Cheltenham)

The dual Champion Hurdler isn't quite as good as she was at her peak, but still looks the one to beat as she bids for her fourth successive festival success.
Steve Mason

Silk
Honeysuckle16:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Rachael Blackmore (-lb)Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Dark horse

Remastered (2.50 Cheltenham)

Had been in really good form this season notching up two wins and a second over fences and hurdles. Disappointing last time out however when failing to fire and being pulled up. Needs to bounce back from that but more than capable of making presence felt if resuming previous rich vein of form.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Remastered14:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: David Noonan (-lb)Tnr: David Pipe

Speed Figures

Il Etait Temps (1.30 Cheltenham)

Clocked a great figure when winning strongly run Grade 1 at Dublin Racing Festival and can repeat the win here.
Craig Thake

Silk
Il Etait Temps13:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Mullins (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

Eyecatcher

Happygolucky (2.50 Cheltenham)

Wouldn’t have been suited by the drop in trip last time and will enjoy the return to further in the Ultima with cheekpieces added.
David Toft

Silk
Happygolucky14:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: David Bass (-lb)Tnr: Kim Bailey

The Punt nap

Jazzy Matty (4.50 Cheltenham)

Gordon Elliott has won this race three times, Jazzy Matty looks well treated off a mark of 125 and Michael O'Sullivan takes off a valuable 3lbs.
Lee Sharp

Silk
Jazzy Matty16:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Michael O'Sullivan (3lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

West Country nap

Harper's Brook (2.50 Cheltenham)

Highly regarded type with some good form on softer ground. Inconsistent but first-time headgear and step up in trip could spark improvement.
James Stevens

Silk
Harper's Brook14:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Cannon (-lb)Tnr: Ben Pauling

Published on 13 March 2023Last updated 17:00, 13 March 2023
