Brighton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders heads to the seaside for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

All eyes are on Brighton for the Tote's guaranteed £100,000 Placepot pool and the hat-trick-seeking front-runner Notre Maison is banked on in the opening classified event (6.00) from an ideal draw in stall one.

Form pick in the four-runner 7f maiden (6.30) is Vice Captain, who ran poorly three days ago at Beverley. Preference is for Etihad Rail , who doesn't have a great deal to find on his stable debut for Alice Haynes.

Chips And Rice finished a disappointing fifth when favourite at Kempton last time, but that race was stronger than this 1m2f handicap (7.00). She is given another chance, while Queen's Company was not seen to best effect at Doncaster recently and can produce an improved effort.

Willing To Please sets the standard of the older group in the mile classified race (7.30) and top 3lb claimer Billy Loughnane is booked. Three-year-old Tranquillity looks better the further she goes and can progress again for this step up to a mile.

Film Star loves it at Brighton and can go well again in the 7f handicap (8.00), while the Roger Varian-trained Bonkersinabundance is another with useful track form.

I'm expecting a big run from the well-bred Liosa in the closing 6f handicap (8.30). A slightly easier surface should suit after two encouraging enough runs this term.

Brighton Placepot perm

6.00

3 Notre Maison

6.30

1 Etihad Rail

7.00

1 Chips And Rice

3 Queen's Company

7.30

8 Willing To Please

11 Tranquillity

8.00

4 Film Star

8 Bonkersinabundance

8.30

4 Liosa

1x1x2x2x2x1 = 8 lines

