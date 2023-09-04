The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips from Goodwood on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Tuesday . . .

Snafiya (2.45 Goodwood)

Snafiya was disappointing when last seen at Newmarket. She led early but did not kick on when asked, although it's possible the race came a bit too soon for her. However, she has had a decent break now and has shown great form in novice company so should not be written off. If she gets to the front and dictates the pace on drying ground at Goodwood, she should go well.

Novel Legend (3.20 Goodwood)

Novel Legend looked to be getting back to his best last time out after an underwhelming effort in the Ascot Stakes. He put in an impressive performance at Newbury and was only held by the smart Sweet William. He won a similar race to this in April at Newbury and a repeat performance would see him go well.

King Lear (4.30 Goodwood)

King Lear backed up his promising racecourse debut to win comfortably at Nottingham last time out. He has a penalty to contend with and a step up in distance, but he won so convincingly the penalty should not be an issue and his pedigree suggests the trip should not be too much of a challenge. He is partnered by the in-form William Buick and everything points to another strong showing.

