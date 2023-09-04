Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
King Lear (4.30 Goodwood)
Took a big step forward to win impressively at Nottingham last time. This looks an ideal race for the son of Galileo to record another win for the partnership of George Boughey and William Buick.
Jonny Pearson
Midair (2.10 Goodwood)
Son of Frankel who was found out by greenness on his debut. Should know a lot more now upped to a mile for the in-form Harry and Roger Charlton.
Mark Brown
Novel Legend (3.20 Goodwood)
The James Fanshawe-trained four-year-old looked back to his best last time out with an impressive performance at Newbury. He won a similar race to this in April and, although this is a tougher test, a repeat performance would see him go well.
Laurence Morter
Sacred Falls (6.15 Hamilton)
Has progressed on all three starts and may be leniently treated for her handicap debut based on her latest speed figure at Ayr.
Craig Thake
King Lear (4.30 Goodwood)
The George Boughey-trained three-year-old won nicely at Nottingham last time and worked well on the peat moss gallop last Friday.
David Milnes
Mister Bluebird (5.05 Goodwood)
Took a step back in the right direction when third at Newmarket last time. Can't be discounted returning to the course he won at earlier in the year, when last ridden by Billy Loughnane, who gets back aboard today.
Simon Giles
