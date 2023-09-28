The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newmarket and Haydock on Friday afternoon

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Novakai (2.25 Newmarket)

A classy juvenile, as emphasised by her length defeat in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile on her final two-year-old start, she started this season with a fine second in the Musidora to Soul Sister, who franked the form when winning the Oaks at Epsom on her next start. After failing in the Prix de Diane, she dismissed her rivals with ease dropped into Listed company when upped to this distance on the July course, staying on strongly to score by almost five lengths. This might be more of her level, rather than the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks she tackled last time, and she has conditions to suit.

Shuwari (3.00 Newmarket)

I was taken by Shuwari's performance on her debut at Newbury. She travelled powerfully at the back throughout before being pulled out and quickening up like a smart horse to win going away. She then emphasised her quality by getting the better of Fallen Angel in the Listed Star Stakes at Sandown in July, and the form of that race was emphatically franked when the runner-up had Ylang Ylang far behind her when landing the Group 1 Moyglare at the Curragh earlier this month. Shuwari showed a good turn of foot on both occasions, the first on good to firm ground, and it's hard to see where he limitations may lie.

Harswell Duke (5.25 Haydock)

Recent form figures of 700 may seem uninspiring, but they don't tell the full story as Harswell Duke has improved his Racing Post Rating on every start, which suggests he could be hitting form. The last two efforts came on the all-weather, and he is much happier when tackling a soft surface, so there is hope for him bouncing back to form in likely testing conditions at Haydock. He is unbeaten when the ground is described as heavy (which it could be with rain forecast overnight into Friday), most recently landing the Class 2 Spring Mile at Doncaster on Lincoln day in April. His recent performances have seen him drop to 1lb lower than that day, but he could have plenty more to offer if kept to this sort of surface. He should be a lot shorter in the market than he is.

Read these next:

'I'm expecting her to take a big step forward' - Graeme Rodway with his best bets on Friday

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.