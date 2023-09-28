Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Eldrickjones (8.00 Newcastle)

Took advantage of a much much-reduced mark when an easy winner on the all-weather here last week, his first start since wind surgery. Well treated under a penalty and can follow up under Jonny Peate.

Paul Curtis

Eyecatcher

Lion's Pride (5.20 Newmarket)

John and Thady Gosden's colt made a good fist of things on his first try in Listed company at Windsor last month and should get a more suitable pace to run at on this occasion.

Marcus Buckland

The Punt nap

Harswell Duke (5.25 Haydock)

All four wins have been achieved on a slow surface, including victory in the heavy-ground Spring Mile earlier this year, so the testing conditions on offer are a major positive. He's 1lb below his last winning mark and should go well under Jason Hart.

Harry Wilson

Speed figures

Pearl Eye (5.25 Haydock)

Admirably consistent, appears effective on any ground and form figures over course and distance read 1131.

Dave Edwards

Newmarket nap

Carla's Way (3.00 Newmarket)

Should enjoy the ground and has worked well on the summer gallop of late for Simon and Ed Crisford.

David Milnes

Dark horse

Tuscan (8.00 Newcastle)

Bounced back to form on his first start at this level having fallen in the weights this season. Potentially well handicapped and should go close to getting off the mark for his current connections.

Jake Aldrich

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday

