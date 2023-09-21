Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Marine Wave (2.50 Ayr)

Richard Fahey's filly would probably have won a York handicap last time had she got a run, and looks up to landing this.
Ron Wood

Silk
Marine Wave14:50 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

The Punt nap

Entrancement (5.20 Newbury)

Recorded a wide-margin success on heavy ground at Goodwood in May before finishing second behind a well-handicapped winner at Salisbury next time. She is 2lb lower than that after a couple of poor efforts, but will find this test more suitable and should go well under Benoit de la Sayette.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Entrancement17:20 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: David Menuisier

Handicappers' nap

Beautiful Diamond (2.15 Ayr)

Has run with credit on all three starts, and she can take advantage of the drop in trip and grade to get off the mark for Karl Burke and Clifford Lee.
Jonny Pearson

Silk
Beautiful Diamond14:15 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Speed figures

Gale Force Maya (2.50 Ayr)

Below her best so far this season, but she won this race last year and it may pay to keep the faith.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Gale Force Maya14:50 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Newmarket nap

Military Artist (5.15 Kempton)

Performed well when fourth on his debut at Ascot this month and has since impressed on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes

Silk
Military Artist17:15 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Cold Stare (3.25 Ayr)

On a lengthy losing run, but has shaped with promise several times this season. Likely to play his hand late so the big field and likely strong pace should suit.
Neil McCabe

Silk
Cold Stare15:25 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Read these next: 

'The Commonwealth Cup form is working out well and this is significant drop in class' - our man's three Friday fancies 

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newbury on Friday 

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 21 September 2023Last updated 18:06, 21 September 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips