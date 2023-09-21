Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Marine Wave (2.50 Ayr)

Richard Fahey's filly would probably have won a York handicap last time had she got a run, and looks up to landing this.

Ron Wood

Marine Wave 14:50 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

The Punt nap

Entrancement (5.20 Newbury)

Recorded a wide-margin success on heavy ground at Goodwood in May before finishing second behind a well-handicapped winner at Salisbury next time. She is 2lb lower than that after a couple of poor efforts, but will find this test more suitable and should go well under Benoit de la Sayette.

Harry Wilson

Entrancement 17:20 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: David Menuisier

Handicappers' nap

Beautiful Diamond (2.15 Ayr)

Has run with credit on all three starts, and she can take advantage of the drop in trip and grade to get off the mark for Karl Burke and Clifford Lee.

Jonny Pearson

Beautiful Diamond 14:15 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Speed figures

Gale Force Maya (2.50 Ayr)

Below her best so far this season, but she won this race last year and it may pay to keep the faith.

Dave Edwards

Gale Force Maya 14:50 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Newmarket nap

Military Artist (5.15 Kempton)

Performed well when fourth on his debut at Ascot this month and has since impressed on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.

David Milnes

Military Artist 17:15 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Cold Stare (3.25 Ayr)

On a lengthy losing run, but has shaped with promise several times this season. Likely to play his hand late so the big field and likely strong pace should suit.

Neil McCabe

Cold Stare 15:25 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

