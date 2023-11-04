The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Lingfield, Carlisle and Huntingdon on Sunday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .

Edmund Ironside (12.25 Lingfield)

Still a maiden after 14 starts but caught the eye over this course and distance on his stable debut for Michael Attwater, staying on well for fourth behind a well-treated winner. He travelled well on his return to turf at Brighton last time, where he was far wider than ideal the whole way and hanging let him down late on. However, he has run well on all three all-weather starts, so the return to Polytrack looks a plus, and he should have a weak race like this in him.

Trelawne (1.20)

Boasts a 3-4 record over hurdles and arguably should be unbeaten, having hung badly left late on when making his challenge at Exeter on his second start. He landed a competitive handicap hurdle on Midlands National day at Uttoxeter in March. He clearly has lots of talent and should be even better over fences, with the soft ground perfect for him.

Flashy Boy (3.25 Huntingdon)

Flashy Boy may not look the most obvious betting proposition having been beaten upwards of 20 lengths on every start under rules, including on his handicap debut last time, but I thought it was particularly interesting that he started favourite for that. That came over 2m2½f, the furthest he'd tackled, but he still looked very outpaced. With a few of his relatives staying further, this big step up in distance looks the right thing to do, and Ben Sutton’s 7lb claim is just a bonus.

Read these next:

'The outsider has to be the bet' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow 6-1 and 9-2 winners in his last column

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.