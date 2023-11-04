Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Edmund Ironside (12.25 Lingfield)
Still a maiden after 14 runs but caught the eye over this course and distance on his penultimate start, and stable debut for Michael Attwater, when staying on nicely for fourth behind a well-treated winner. He has run well on all three all-weather starts and should have a weak race like this in him.
Harry Wilson
Handicappers' nap
Panhandle Slim (4.15 Carlisle)
Shaped like a future winner when chasing home a more experienced rival in a well run Bangor bumper and should make a bold bid to go one better for the McCain-Hughes partnership.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Intoxicata (3.55 Lingfield)
This Ed Dunlop-trained filly finished strongly to win at Wolverhampton last time and will take some stopping in her follow-up bid off only 3lb higher.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Mofasa (1.40 Huntingdon)
Useful novice hurdler, he found one too good when favourite on his chasing debut at Worcester in September but losses can be recouped.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Yes Indeed (3.40 Carlisle)
Promising stayer who finished last season with good back-to-back seconds. Stiff stamina test and soft ground should suit well.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Thunder Rock (2.30 Carlisle)
A winner first time out last season, albeit in handicap company but has more than shown he is capable of landing a prize of this nature having been placed in graded races in the last three of his four runs.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Read more . . .
'The outsider has to be the bet' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow 6-1 and 9-2 winners in his last column
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Lingfield, Carlisle and Huntingdon on Sunday
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Carlisle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders targets the £50,000 guarantee
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Lingfield, Carlisle and Huntingdon on Sunday
- ITV racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine Breeders' Cup races on ITV4 on Saturday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Carlisle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders targets the £50,000 guarantee
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Lingfield, Carlisle and Huntingdon on Sunday
- ITV racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine Breeders' Cup races on ITV4 on Saturday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings