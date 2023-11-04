Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Edmund Ironside (12.25 Lingfield)

Still a maiden after 14 runs but caught the eye over this course and distance on his penultimate start, and stable debut for Michael Attwater, when staying on nicely for fourth behind a well-treated winner. He has run well on all three all-weather starts and should have a weak race like this in him.

Harry Wilson

Edmund Ironside 12:25 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paddy Bradley (3lb) Tnr: Michael Attwater

Handicappers' nap

Panhandle Slim (4.15 Carlisle)

Shaped like a future winner when chasing home a more experienced rival in a well run Bangor bumper and should make a bold bid to go one better for the McCain-Hughes partnership.

Steve Mason

Panhandle Slim 16:15 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

Eyecatcher

Intoxicata (3.55 Lingfield)

This Ed Dunlop-trained filly finished strongly to win at Wolverhampton last time and will take some stopping in her follow-up bid off only 3lb higher.

Steffan Edwards

Intoxicata 15:55 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Speed figures

Mofasa (1.40 Huntingdon)

Useful novice hurdler, he found one too good when favourite on his chasing debut at Worcester in September but losses can be recouped.

Dave Edwards

Mofasa 13:40 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

West Country nap

Yes Indeed (3.40 Carlisle)

Promising stayer who finished last season with good back-to-back seconds. Stiff stamina test and soft ground should suit well.

James Stevens

Yes Indeed 15:40 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Dark horse

Thunder Rock (2.30 Carlisle)

A winner first time out last season, albeit in handicap company but has more than shown he is capable of landing a prize of this nature having been placed in graded races in the last three of his four runs.

Sam Hardy

Thunder Rock 14:30 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

