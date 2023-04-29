The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips for the Sunday Series at Musselburgh on ITV4

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday...

(3.45 Musselburgh)

Formerly owned by Godolphin and trained by Charlie Appleby, Winter Crown changed hands for 35,000gns and readily made a winning stable debut for Julie Camacho at Newcastle in February. That was his first try at the minimum trip and he seemed to relish the shorter distance, having weakened in two strong-looking 6f maidens as a juvenile. He travelled well in those turf races and shouldn't have any issues switching back to grass. A mark of 73 could highly underestimate him, having easily accounted for the 77-rated Snuggle last time under considerate handling, and Ryan Sexton, who has a 20 per cent strike-rate at the track, is a good jockey booking in this apprentice handicap.

(4.45 Musselburgh)

Mystic Pearl has looked better the further in trip she has gone and has been unlucky not to score in handicaps after landing a Thirsk novice in September. She hung her chances away in a quality 7f nursery at Newmarket on her handicap debut, going down by just three-quarters of a length, before being undone by a slow pace when staying on staying on strongly for second, beaten half a length, over a mile at Southwell two weeks ago. This is the lowest class that she has faced since tackling handicaps and it would be a big surprise were she not to have a race of this nature in her. William Haggas has an excellent record here (33-95, 35 per cent strike rate) and this is his only runner on the card.

(6.15 Musselburgh)

His form figures would suggest he needs a full revival, but he's been running in better company than he'll face here and has had a few starts on the all-weather, too. He hasn't been disgraced in four tries on the all-weather since returning from a 115-day break and given he's 0-10 in that sphere, it's hardly surprising that he didn't trouble the judge. However, those runs have seen him drop 8lb in the ratings to a career-low mark and he returns to the scene of his latest victory in conditions that look ideal. Ben Curtis, who was on board for his last win, is back in the saddle and he should be set for a big run.

