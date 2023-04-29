Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt nap
Mystic Pearl (4.45 Musselburgh)
Beaten less than a length in her two handicap starts, she drops in grade here and should have a race of this nature in her. William Haggas has an excellent record at the track and she's his only runner on the card.
Harry Wilson
Newmarket nap
Mystic Pearl (4.45 Musselburgh)
William Haggas-trained filly who was doing her best work at the finish when second at Southwell on her reappearance and has since moved well on Warren Hill.
David Milnes
Handicappers' nap
On A Session (6.15 Musselburgh)
Hasn't been at his best on the all-weather in four starts this year, but as a class dropping course and distance winner running off a winning mark there are some positives for this return to turf.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Golden Maverick (2.30 Wetherby)
Picked up notably well to reach an improved third in the final strides at Southwell this month and William Buick is a significant booking on this return to the turf.
Dave Randall
Speed figures
Maywake (6.15 Musselburgh)
Hinted at a revival in fortunes when third on his Redcar return recently and can end his lean spell.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Sacred Jewel (6.45 Musselburgh)
Won on her seasonal debut last year, lightly raced and finished last campaign off with a fine second at York, should go well here from a handy draw.
Neil McCabe
Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing
