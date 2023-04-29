Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

The Punt nap

(4.45 Musselburgh)

Beaten less than a length in her two handicap starts, she drops in grade here and should have a race of this nature in her. William Haggas has an excellent record at the track and she's his only runner on the card.

Harry Wilson

Mystic Pearl 16:45 Musselburgh View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(4.45 Musselburgh)

William Haggas-trained filly who was doing her best work at the finish when second at Southwell on her reappearance and has since moved well on Warren Hill.

David Milnes

Mystic Pearl 16:45 Musselburgh View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(6.15 Musselburgh)

Hasn't been at his best on the all-weather in four starts this year, but as a class dropping course and distance winner running off a winning mark there are some positives for this return to turf.

Paul Curtis

On A Session 18:15 Musselburgh View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(2.30 Wetherby)

Picked up notably well to reach an improved third in the final strides at Southwell this month and William Buick is a significant booking on this return to the turf.

Dave Randall

Golden Maverick 14:30 Wetherby View Racecard

Speed figures

(6.15 Musselburgh)

Hinted at a revival in fortunes when third on his Redcar return recently and can end his lean spell.

Dave Edwards

Maywake 18:15 Musselburgh View Racecard

Dark horse

(6.45 Musselburgh)

Won on her seasonal debut last year, lightly raced and finished last campaign off with a fine second at York, should go well here from a handy draw.

Neil McCabe

Sacred Jewel 18:45 Musselburgh View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.