Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

The Punt nap

Mystic Pearl (4.45 Musselburgh)

Beaten less than a length in her two handicap starts, she drops in grade here and should have a race of this nature in her. William Haggas has an excellent record at the track and she's his only runner on the card.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Mystic Pearl16:45 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Curtis (-lb)Tnr: William Haggas

Newmarket nap

Mystic Pearl (4.45 Musselburgh)

William Haggas-trained filly who was doing her best work at the finish when second at Southwell on her reappearance and has since moved well on Warren Hill.
David Milnes

Silk
Mystic Pearl16:45 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Curtis (-lb)Tnr: William Haggas

Handicappers' nap

On A Session (6.15 Musselburgh)

Hasn't been at his best on the all-weather in four starts this year, but as a class dropping course and distance winner running off a winning mark there are some positives for this return to turf.
Paul Curtis

Silk
On A Session18:15 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Curtis (-lb)Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Eyecatcher

Golden Maverick (2.30 Wetherby)

Picked up notably well to reach an improved third in the final strides at Southwell this month and William Buick is a significant booking on this return to the turf.
Dave Randall

Silk
Golden Maverick14:30 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick (-lb)Tnr: Ian Williams

Speed figures

Maywake (6.15 Musselburgh)

Hinted at a revival in fortunes when third on his Redcar return recently and can end his lean spell.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Maywake18:15 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr (-lb)Tnr: Richard Fahey

Dark horse

Sacred Jewel (6.45 Musselburgh)

Won on her seasonal debut last year, lightly raced and finished last campaign off with a fine second at York, should go well here from a handy draw.
Neil McCabe

Silk
Sacred Jewel18:45 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee (-lb)Tnr: Julie Camacho

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing  

Read these next:

'He's been underestimated' - Tom Segal predicts an upset in the Prix Ganay at Longchamp 

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips for the Sunday Series at Musselburgh on ITV4 

Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 29 April 2023Last updated 19:51, 29 April 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips