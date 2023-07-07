Racing Post logo
TippingPlay of the day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Haydock

Maksud
3.15 Haydock

Maksud was well backed in the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot, but paid the price for chasing too strong a pace and he ran a much better race than his finishing position of 12th suggests, so I'm taking the 2lb drop as a bit of a gift.

His best run last season came on his next start after Royal Ascot when he finished second to the well-handicapped Secret State, when both were giving chunks of weight to the third- and fourth-placed Inverness and Soulcombe, two horses who won good races in Britain afterwards and have done really well abroad since and would be rated at least 20lb higher if they were still here.

Maksud is 2lb lower now, and it's still far too early to give up on him turning into a decent performer at middle distances.

Silk
Maksud15:15 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: Hughie Morrison

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 7 July 2023Last updated 18:21, 7 July 2023
