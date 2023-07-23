The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Ayr on Monday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday...

Two Auld Pals (2.30 Ayr)

Two Auld Pals has been in great form since his reappearance, recording form figures of 52112, and his narrow runner-up finish last time suggested there was more to come. He stayed on really well in the closing stages after looking outpaced and searching for a gap to go down by half a length to Ibrahimovic, who was second to subsequent Group 3 runner-up Tower Of London in the Ulster Derby on his previous start. That was a serious effort from Two Auld Pals and a 1lb rise shouldn't stop him from landing a third win this season.

Chookie Dunedin (4.15 Ayr)

A 13-time winner when in the care of Keith Dalgleish, Chookie Dunedin makes his stable debut for local trainer Mike Smith and drops into Class 6 company for the first time in his 93-race career. He performed with credit over the minimum distance on his last start for Dalgleish at Musselburgh, where he went down by two lengths in a Class 4 contest. He does the majority of his winning over further (only has one win over 5f), so this extra furlong should be much more suitable. He goes well with cut underfoot, is taking a big drop in grade and is now 9lb lower than for his win on soft ground here last May.

Star Shield (5.25 Ayr)

Star Shield has been incredibly consistent this year, beaten no more than two lengths in all but one of his nine starts. There were two wins among those efforts, including over this course and distance, and his latest fifth can be marked up as he was slowly away and found himself in a pocket when trying to make his challenge. He is 1lb better off with the reopposing Archduke Ferdinand for a one-length beating and I expect him to reverse that form here. He hasn't raced with cut underfoot for some time, but two of his four best Racing Post Ratings on turf were achieved on soft/heavy ground, so he is very effective on it and Danny Tudhope, who has been on board for five of his eight wins, takes over in the saddle.

