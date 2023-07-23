Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Je Ne Sais Quoi (6.20 Windsor)

She found one too good at Haydock last time, but she had a few of today's rivals behind, and easier ground shouldn't be a problem judged on her Ascot debut.

Steffan Edwards

Je Ne Sais Quoi 18:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

The Punt nap

Chookie Dunedin (4.15 Ayr)

Drops in class for his stable debut for trainer Mike Smith. The step up in trip will help, he goes well with give in the ground and is 9lb lower than when winning at this course last year.

Harry Wilson

Chookie Dunedin 16:15 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: R Mike Smith

Handicappers' nap

Ayr Poet (5.25 Ayr)

Trained by Jim Goldie, Ayr Poet was touched off by an unexposed three-year-old over 1m2f here last week and holds solid claim over the course and distance that has produced his two best career RPRs.

Paul Curtis

Ayr Poet 17:25 Ayr View Racecard Jky: William Pyle (7lb) Tnr: Jim Goldie

Speed figures

Ludmilla (8.20 Windsor)

Has had five bites at the cherry without success but has shown promise and this step up to 1m2f may bring out the best in her.

Dave Edwards

Ludmilla 20:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Newmarket nap

Golden Shot (2.30 Ayr)

Golden Shot is fit from plenty of work on the Al Bahathri ahead of his belated reappearance for Sir Mark Prescott and should handle the ground.

David Milnes

Golden Shot 14:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Morgan Cole Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Blue Missile (8.20 Windsor)

Won on her second novice start at Lingfield last year but things didn't go to plan on her seasonal reappearance at Goodwood. Not been seen since May but looks interesting on her handicap debut.

Rob Sutton

Blue Missile 20:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing

