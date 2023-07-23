Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Je Ne Sais Quoi (6.20 Windsor)
She found one too good at Haydock last time, but she had a few of today's rivals behind, and easier ground shouldn't be a problem judged on her Ascot debut.
Steffan Edwards
Chookie Dunedin (4.15 Ayr)
Drops in class for his stable debut for trainer Mike Smith. The step up in trip will help, he goes well with give in the ground and is 9lb lower than when winning at this course last year.
Harry Wilson
Ayr Poet (5.25 Ayr)
Trained by Jim Goldie, Ayr Poet was touched off by an unexposed three-year-old over 1m2f here last week and holds solid claim over the course and distance that has produced his two best career RPRs.
Paul Curtis
Ludmilla (8.20 Windsor)
Has had five bites at the cherry without success but has shown promise and this step up to 1m2f may bring out the best in her.
Dave Edwards
Golden Shot (2.30 Ayr)
Golden Shot is fit from plenty of work on the Al Bahathri ahead of his belated reappearance for Sir Mark Prescott and should handle the ground.
David Milnes
Blue Missile (8.20 Windsor)
Won on her second novice start at Lingfield last year but things didn't go to plan on her seasonal reappearance at Goodwood. Not been seen since May but looks interesting on her handicap debut.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing
Read these next:
'He has won with four of his last eight runners' - our Monday tipster focuses on red-hot trainer
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Ayr on Monday afternoon
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.