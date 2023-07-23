Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Je Ne Sais Quoi (6.20 Windsor)

She found one too good at Haydock last time, but she had a few of today's rivals behind, and easier ground shouldn't be a problem judged on her Ascot debut.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Je Ne Sais Quoi18:20 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

The Punt nap

Chookie Dunedin (4.15 Ayr) 

Drops in class for his stable debut for trainer Mike Smith. The step up in trip will help, he goes well with give in the ground and is 9lb lower than when winning at this course last year.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Chookie Dunedin16:15 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: R Mike Smith

Handicappers' nap

Ayr Poet (5.25 Ayr)

Trained by Jim Goldie, Ayr Poet was touched off by an unexposed three-year-old over 1m2f here last week and holds solid claim over the course and distance that has produced his two best career RPRs.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Ayr Poet17:25 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: William Pyle (7lb)Tnr: Jim Goldie

Speed figures

Ludmilla (8.20 Windsor)

Has had five bites at the cherry without success but has shown promise and this step up to 1m2f may bring out the best in her.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Ludmilla20:20 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Newmarket nap

Golden Shot (2.30 Ayr)

Golden Shot is fit from plenty of work on the Al Bahathri ahead of his belated reappearance for Sir Mark Prescott and should handle the ground.
David Milnes

Silk
Golden Shot14:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Morgan Cole Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Blue Missile (8.20 Windsor)

Won on her second novice start at Lingfield last year but things didn't go to plan on her seasonal reappearance at Goodwood. Not been seen since May but looks interesting on her handicap debut.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Blue Missile20:20 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing 

Published on 23 July 2023Last updated 18:12, 23 July 2023
