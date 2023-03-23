The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three all-weather racing tips at Newcastle on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

(5.15 Newcastle)

A return to this course and distance could spark It's A Love Thing back to form in the opening 1m2f handicap on the all-weather at Newcastle. After six runs without a win, he arrives at the scene of his last win rated 2lb lower than for that success. He was heavily backed that day and was sent off the 5-4 favourite on his first try at the trip and course, and kept on well to win by three lengths. It's A Love Thing gets the services of Daniel Muscutt, who is leading the all-weather title race, and it would be no surprise were the money to come for him again.

(7.45 Newcastle)

This might be the time to catch Fiftyshadesofred, who arrives off the back of a 128-day layoff, as his only win last year came first time out. That victory was achieved off a mark of 80 in a course-and-distance handicap after a break of 257 days, but having disappointed since he arrives rated 5lb lower – 10lb lower if you factor in the claim of Billy Loughnane, who has been in fantastic form this season and is operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight. He ran well in his only other start at the track, when beaten just over four lengths after being repeatedly denied a clear run, so he may just save his best for this course.

(8.15 Newcastle)

Primo's Comet really caught the eye over this course and distance last month and looks very interesting dropping into a Class 6 handicap for the first time in his 73-race career. Sent off at 20-1, he was dropped in by Paul Mulrennan behind a wall of horses and was repeatedly denied a clear run when the pace quickened, so he did well to finish on the heels of the leaders. His last all-weather victory came over course and distance off a mark of 79, 16lb higher than he is here, and 5lb claimer Amie Waugh, who was beaten just over two lengths on him last time, is in the saddle again. He's extremely well handicapped if things pan out favourably for him.

Read these next:

