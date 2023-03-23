Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Loup De Maulde (3.10 Newbury)
Only the smart Thomas Mor has beaten him in his last four starts and this progressive sort can gain his fifth handicap win of the season.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
It's A Love Thing (5.15 Newcastle)
Well backed when winning over course and distance last year but disappointed elsewhere since. Return to this track is a positive and he is now 2lb lower than for that last win.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Knowsley Road (3.10 Newbury)
Lightly raced, he can make it three from four over hurdles on his handicap bow.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Kilbeg King (3.10 Newbury)
Failed to fire here in the Challow but bounced back in fine style at Fontwell. Has to more to offer in handicaps and up in trip.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
Mews House (8.15 Newcastle)
Outran his lengthy odds over course and distance last time, despite having raced close to the strong early pace.
Marcus Buckland
Dark horse
Abuffalosoldier (3.10 Newbury)
Impressive winner here in November and backed that up with a solid third at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. Disappointed at Musselburgh next time but that was a stronger race than this, looks set to bounce back.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing
