Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Loup De Maulde (3.10 Newbury)

Only the smart Thomas Mor has beaten him in his last four starts and this progressive sort can gain his fifth handicap win of the season.
Steve Mason

Loup De Maulde15:10 Newbury
Jky: Toby Wynne (5lb)Tnr: Robbie Llewellyn

The Punt nap

It's A Love Thing (5.15 Newcastle)

Well backed when winning over course and distance last year but disappointed elsewhere since. Return to this track is a positive and he is now 2lb lower than for that last win.
Harry Wilson

It's A Love Thing17:15 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Daniel Muscutt (-lb)Tnr: John Butler

Speed figures

Knowsley Road (3.10 Newbury)

Lightly raced, he can make it three from four over hurdles on his handicap bow.
Dave Edwards

Knowsley Road15:10 Newbury
Jky: Harry Cobden (-lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

West Country nap

Kilbeg King (3.10 Newbury)

Failed to fire here in the Challow but bounced back in fine style at Fontwell. Has to more to offer in handicaps and up in trip.
James Stevens

Kilbeg King15:10 Newbury
Jky: Aidan Coleman (-lb)Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Eyecatcher

Mews House (8.15 Newcastle)

Outran his lengthy odds over course and distance last time, despite having raced close to the strong early pace.
Marcus Buckland

Mews House20:15 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Charlie Bennett (-lb)Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Dark horse

Abuffalosoldier (3.10 Newbury)

Impressive winner here in November and backed that up with a solid third at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. Disappointed at Musselburgh next time but that was a stronger race than this, looks set to bounce back.
Rob Sutton

Abuffalosoldier15:10 Newbury
Jky: Sean Bowen (-lb)Tnr: Warren Greatrex

Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing 

Published on 23 March 2023Last updated 18:41, 23 March 2023
