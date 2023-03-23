Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

(3.10 Newbury)

Only the smart Thomas Mor has beaten him in his last four starts and this progressive sort can gain his fifth handicap win of the season.

Steve Mason

Loup De Maulde 15:10 Newbury View Racecard

The Punt nap

(5.15 Newcastle)

Well backed when winning over course and distance last year but disappointed elsewhere since. Return to this track is a positive and he is now 2lb lower than for that last win.

Harry Wilson

It's A Love Thing 17:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Speed figures

(3.10 Newbury)

Lightly raced, he can make it three from four over hurdles on his handicap bow.

Dave Edwards

Knowsley Road 15:10 Newbury View Racecard

West Country nap

(3.10 Newbury)

Failed to fire here in the Challow but bounced back in fine style at Fontwell. Has to more to offer in handicaps and up in trip.

James Stevens

Kilbeg King 15:10 Newbury View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(8.15 Newcastle)

Outran his lengthy odds over course and distance last time, despite having raced close to the strong early pace.

Marcus Buckland

Mews House 20:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Dark horse

(3.10 Newbury)

Impressive winner here in November and backed that up with a solid third at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. Disappointed at Musselburgh next time but that was a stronger race than this, looks set to bounce back.

Rob Sutton



Abuffalosoldier 15:10 Newbury View Racecard

