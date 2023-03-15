The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's best three tips at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday

Three horses to put in a multiple at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday . . .

(1.30 Cheltenham)

I took note of Balco Coastal after his impressive handicap chase win at Kempton. The form of that race has worked out extremely well, with three subsequent winners in behind, including the nine-length runner-up Solo, who won the Grade 2 Pendil next time out. He lost nothing in defeat when just over a length behind Gerri Colombe, who lost out by only a short head in the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday, on his first try in a Grade 1 and will love the softer conditions.

(2.50 Cheltenham)

It was great to see Shishkin back to his best when upped in trip for the Ascot Chase last time, and a repeat performance here would see him land this. He jumped and travelled supremely well, and evidently stayed the 2m5f trip there quite comfortably, drawing well clear after the last. Allaho, the winner of the last two runnings of this race, is absent from the line-up, but I'm not sure even he would lay a glove on Shishkin at his best. He's won at the Cheltenham Festival before and should take some beating in this field.

(4.50 Cheltenham)

Luccia looked one to note after devastating performances in two soft-ground bumpers, including a 17-length win in a Listed event last March. That form is rock-solid as the runner-up Eabha Grace has since won a Grade 3 hurdle and the fourth Mullenbeg was beaten just over a length when second in the Grade 2 Dovecote last month. Luccia has confirmed that promise by winning two Listed hurdles in comfortable fashion this season and could find even more improvement returned to soft ground.

