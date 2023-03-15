Thursday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

(5.30 Cheltenham)

Posted a career best RPR when scoring over course and distance in January and was doing all his best work late on over an inadequate trip at Sandown last time.

Steve Mason

Rapper 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

The Punt nap

(4.50 Cheltenham)

Form of her 17-length Listed bumper win has worked out well and she's unbeaten in two starts over hurdles.

Harry Wilson

Luccia 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard

Speed figures

(2.10 Cheltenham)

Made a pleasing seasonal return last month and can improve on his third in this race last year.

Dave Edwards

Mill Green 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

Dark horse

(4.10 Cheltenham)

Highly tried over fences and looks to have improved for the step up in trip this season. Has the ability to handle top weight for this drop into handicap company with a leading apprentice taking off 3lb.

Jake Aldrich

Haut En Couleurs 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(5.30 Cheltenham)

This thorough stayer will relish returning to the C&D he won over on New Year's Day, while his trainer is in decent form.

Richard Lowther

West Country

(5.30 Cheltenham)

Has some quality form on soft ground, including his Colin Parker win in October. Contender now up in trip and switched to handicap company.

James Stevens

Beauport 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

