Cheltenham Festival day 3 tips: five horses to back on Thursday
Thursday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Rapper (5.30 Cheltenham)
Posted a career best RPR when scoring over course and distance in January and was doing all his best work late on over an inadequate trip at Sandown last time.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Luccia (4.50 Cheltenham)
Form of her 17-length Listed bumper win has worked out well and she's unbeaten in two starts over hurdles.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Mill Green (2.10 Cheltenham)
Made a pleasing seasonal return last month and can improve on his third in this race last year.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Haut En Couleurs (4.10 Cheltenham)
Highly tried over fences and looks to have improved for the step up in trip this season. Has the ability to handle top weight for this drop into handicap company with a leading apprentice taking off 3lb.
Jake Aldrich
Eyecatcher
Rapper (5.30 Cheltenham)
This thorough stayer will relish returning to the C&D he won over on New Year's Day, while his trainer is in decent form.
Richard Lowther
West Country
Beauport (5.30 Cheltenham)
Has some quality form on soft ground, including his Colin Parker win in October. Contender now up in trip and switched to handicap company.
James Stevens
