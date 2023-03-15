Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival day 3 tips: five horses to back on Thursday

Thursday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Rapper (5.30 Cheltenham)

Posted a career best RPR when scoring over course and distance in January and was doing all his best work late on over an inadequate trip at Sandown last time.
Steve Mason

Silk
Rapper17:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Miss Alice Stevens (3lb)Tnr: Henry Daly

The Punt nap

Luccia (4.50 Cheltenham)

Form of her 17-length Listed bumper win has worked out well and she's unbeaten in two starts over hurdles.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Luccia16:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Speed figures

Mill Green (2.10 Cheltenham)

Made a pleasing seasonal return last month and can improve on his third in this race last year.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Mill Green14:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Daryl Jacob (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Dark horse

Haut En Couleurs (4.10 Cheltenham)

Highly tried over fences and looks to have improved for the step up in trip this season. Has the ability to handle top weight for this drop into handicap company with a leading apprentice taking off 3lb.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Haut En Couleurs16:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Michael O'Sullivan (3lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

Eyecatcher

Rapper (5.30 Cheltenham)

This thorough stayer will relish returning to the C&D he won over on New Year's Day, while his trainer is in decent form.
Richard Lowther

Silk
Rapper17:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Miss Alice Stevens (3lb)Tnr: Henry Daly

West Country

Beauport (5.30 Cheltenham)

Has some quality form on soft ground, including his Colin Parker win in October. Contender now up in trip and switched to handicap company.
James Stevens

Silk
Beauport17:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Mr Zac Baker (-lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies
Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing 

Published on 15 March 2023Last updated 10:50, 16 March 2023
