TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Gieves (3.00 Huntingdon)

Fifth in November when attempting to make all at Ludlow behind Dysart Enos. Was not seen again until March 6, when an unfortunate unseat three out stopped him taking a hand in the finish, and he's not reached his full potential yet.
David Dennett

Silk
Gieves15:00 Huntingdon
View Racecard
Jky: Lorcan Williams (-lb)Tnr: Ben Pauling

Eyecatcher

Gatwick Kitten (5.30 Wolverhampton)

Every chance he's come on for his reappearance, and today's extra furlong ought to help.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Gatwick Kitten17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Handicappers' nap

Tenfold (3.00 Huntingdon)

Sets a fair standard and a repeat of either of his last couple of runs, including a course-and-distance third, could be good enough to take an ordinary maiden hurdle.
Steve Mason

Silk
Tenfold15:00 Huntingdon
View Racecard
Jky: Rob Hargreaves (10lb)Tnr: Gary Moore

Dark horse

Kaphumor (2.45 Hexham)

No win since scoring over course and distance in 2021 but has run some promising races in defeat. Pulled up last time out but had excuses and could bounce back if given a soft time in front.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Kaphumor14:45 Hexham
View Racecard
Jky: Ross Chapman (-lb)Tnr: Sue Smith

Speed figures

Tenfold (3.00 Huntingdon)

Improving with each run and recorded best speed figure over course and distance. Can finally get off the mark.
Craig Thake

Silk
Tenfold15:00 Huntingdon
View Racecard
Jky: Rob Hargreaves (10lb)Tnr: Gary Moore

West Country

Shesupincourt (4.00 Huntingdon)

Has a frustrating record but continues to run well with trip and ground to suit.
James Stevens

Silk
Shesupincourt16:00 Huntingdon
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Poste (-lb)Tnr: Ryan Potter

Published on 27 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 27 March 2023
