Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt nap

(3.00 Huntingdon)

Fifth in November when attempting to make all at Ludlow behind Dysart Enos. Was not seen again until March 6, when an unfortunate unseat three out stopped him taking a hand in the finish, and he's not reached his full potential yet.

David Dennett

Gieves 15:00 Huntingdon View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(5.30 Wolverhampton)

Every chance he's come on for his reappearance, and today's extra furlong ought to help.

Steffan Edwards

Gatwick Kitten 17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(3.00 Huntingdon)

Sets a fair standard and a repeat of either of his last couple of runs, including a course-and-distance third, could be good enough to take an ordinary maiden hurdle.

Steve Mason

Tenfold 15:00 Huntingdon View Racecard

Dark horse

(2.45 Hexham)

No win since scoring over course and distance in 2021 but has run some promising races in defeat. Pulled up last time out but had excuses and could bounce back if given a soft time in front.

Tom Gibbings

Kaphumor 14:45 Hexham View Racecard

Speed figures

(3.00 Huntingdon)

Improving with each run and recorded best speed figure over course and distance. Can finally get off the mark.

Craig Thake

Tenfold 15:00 Huntingdon View Racecard

West Country

(4.00 Huntingdon)

Has a frustrating record but continues to run well with trip and ground to suit.

James Stevens

Shesupincourt 16:00 Huntingdon View Racecard

