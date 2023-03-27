Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Gieves (3.00 Huntingdon)
Fifth in November when attempting to make all at Ludlow behind Dysart Enos. Was not seen again until March 6, when an unfortunate unseat three out stopped him taking a hand in the finish, and he's not reached his full potential yet.
David Dennett
Eyecatcher
Gatwick Kitten (5.30 Wolverhampton)
Every chance he's come on for his reappearance, and today's extra furlong ought to help.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Tenfold (3.00 Huntingdon)
Sets a fair standard and a repeat of either of his last couple of runs, including a course-and-distance third, could be good enough to take an ordinary maiden hurdle.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Kaphumor (2.45 Hexham)
No win since scoring over course and distance in 2021 but has run some promising races in defeat. Pulled up last time out but had excuses and could bounce back if given a soft time in front.
Tom Gibbings
Speed figures
Tenfold (3.00 Huntingdon)
Improving with each run and recorded best speed figure over course and distance. Can finally get off the mark.
Craig Thake
West Country
Shesupincourt (4.00 Huntingdon)
Has a frustrating record but continues to run well with trip and ground to suit.
James Stevens
