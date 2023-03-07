The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to put in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

(3.10 Fontwell)

A course winner during his juvenile campaign, this Gary Moore runner has been getting closer to a first win of the season. A good fourth behind Highway One O Two in a Class 2 at Ascot was followed by a slightly disappointing third at Leicester. Last time he could be considered unfortunate to encounter Thirtyfourstitches on a going day but was clear of the third and the slightly shorter trip here should be in his favour.

(3.30 Lingfield)

Idee Fixee has finished runner-up on all four outings with Roger Varian training the winner on the first two occasions. That should give the master of Carlburg Stables a good line of form for his runner here, Chantico. A third-place finish on debut at Pontefract was followed by filling the same position at Epsom, where the race wasn’t really run to suit. The son of Kingman seems open to any amount of improvement on what we have seen.

(4.10 Fontwell)

Followed up two respectable bumper runs in Ireland with a second-place finish in another at Ayr in May 2021 when looking the likely winner two furlongs out, this gelding subsequently joined Dr Richard Newland. Not seen in public for 634 days, it was a promising first effort for the yard when staying on nicely before coming down at the last at Uttoxeter in January. Improvement on that run can be expected after such a break and the stable is in good form.

Read this next:

Sign up to receive , Robbie Wilders' top weekly newsletter. Get weekend tips, festival fancies and big-race selections delivered straight to your inbox.