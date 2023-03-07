Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Million Thanks (3.05 Kempton)

Shaped with promise on his stable debut then had a wide trip last time; better drawn today.
Steffan Edwards

Handicappers' nap

Across The Line (3.40 Fontwell)

Below form since winning a hunter chase last May but has tumbled down the handicap and hinted at a revival over a trip that stretched last time.
Steve Mason

Speed figures

Pons Aelius (5.05 Kempton)

Signed off last year with a personal best in a valuable course-and-distance handicap and may carry on where he left off.
Dave Edwards

The Punt nap

Chantico (3.30 Lingfield)

Idee Fixee has finished runner-up on all four outings with Roger Varian training the winner on the first two occasions. That should give the trainer a good line of form for Chantico here, who is open to any amount of improvement.
Dave Dennett

Dark horse

Police Academy (3.40 Fontwell) 

Ran well last time, just fading in the final furlong to nice-type Moviddy at Lingfield. Jonathan Burke retains the ride and could land the prize this time.
Kevin Riddle

West Country nap

Shesupincourt (2.40 Fontwell)

Yet to win but has been running well and interesting now tried over a longer trip.
James Stevens

Festival subscription offer | 50% off three months 

Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing  

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 7 March 2023Last updated 18:42, 7 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips