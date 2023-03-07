Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

(3.05 Kempton)

Shaped with promise on his stable debut then had a wide trip last time; better drawn today.

Steffan Edwards

Handicappers' nap

(3.40 Fontwell)

Below form since winning a hunter chase last May but has tumbled down the handicap and hinted at a revival over a trip that stretched last time.

Steve Mason

Speed figures

(5.05 Kempton)

Signed off last year with a personal best in a valuable course-and-distance handicap and may carry on where he left off.

Dave Edwards

The Punt nap

(3.30 Lingfield)

Idee Fixee has finished runner-up on all four outings with Roger Varian training the winner on the first two occasions. That should give the trainer a good line of form for Chantico here, who is open to any amount of improvement.

Dave Dennett

Dark horse

(3.40 Fontwell)

Ran well last time, just fading in the final furlong to nice-type Moviddy at Lingfield. Jonathan Burke retains the ride and could land the prize this time.

Kevin Riddle

West Country nap

(2.40 Fontwell)

Yet to win but has been running well and interesting now tried over a longer trip.

James Stevens

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.