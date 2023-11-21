The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips at Warwick on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday. . .

Act Of Authority (1.30 Warwick)

Made all and won as he liked on his seasonal debut at Bangor in October despite a couple of indifferent jumps at the final two flights. Upped in class to a Grade 2 at Cheltenham next time, he found the company too hot but still acquitted himself well behind Lookaway, who did the form no harm when second in the Greatwood at the weekend. Back down in grade, he can get back to winning ways.

Cherie D’am (2.05 Warwick)

Unbeaten in three appearances, the mount of Harry Skelton can make it four on the spin. A winner on the point-to-point course at Hexham, she was then pushed out to win her bumper at Uttoxeter. Her win after a break at Wetherby took the eye, and she looks progressive, ridden with confidence to come through late on to win with a bit to spare. The extra couple of furlongs should suit.

Game On For Glory (2.40 Warwick)

Had been on the missing list for 652 days before reappearing at Wetherby earlier this month when contesting the Listed mares’ hurdle. Not surprisingly, Game On For Glory faded late on, eventually finishing 28 lengths behind the winner You Wear It Well. However, she was threatening three out when landing awkwardly and subsequently having nothing more to give. Sure to strip fitter, she boasts some solid form from her previous campaign over hurdles and can make a winning chasing debut.

