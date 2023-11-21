Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Cherie D’Am (2.05 Warwick)

Unbeaten in three appearances and can make it four here. Her win after a break at Wetherby took the eye and she looks progressive. The extra couple of furlongs here also look sure to suit.

David Dennett

Eyecatcher

Push The Button (2.05 Warwick)

Good fourth at Cheltenham last time and trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies now steps him up in trip on softer ground, something that should suit.

Mark Brown

Handicappers' nap

Push The Button (2.05 Warwick)

The Nigel Twiston-Davies trained four-year-old has improved his RPR with each start, most recently when finishing fourth in a decent race at Cheltenham. He sets a good standard and is open to further improvement.

Steve Mason

Speed figures

Kraqueline (2.40 Warwick)

The Kerry Lee-trained mare won with a bit in hand on her chasing debut at Wincanton recently and the stopwatch suggests this improving grey may still be ahead of the handicapper.

Dave Edwards

West Country nap

Phantomofthepoints (4.00 Ffos Las)

Third in a good Irish bumper before joining David Pipe. That form sets the standard and the yard is in good form.

James Stevens

Dark horse

Checkmeout (4.30 Wolverhampton)

Showed up for a long way at Chelmsford last time and enters calculations with this drop in class.

Tom Gibbings

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

