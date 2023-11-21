Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Cherie D’Am (2.05 Warwick)
Unbeaten in three appearances and can make it four here. Her win after a break at Wetherby took the eye and she looks progressive. The extra couple of furlongs here also look sure to suit.
David Dennett
Eyecatcher
Push The Button (2.05 Warwick)
Good fourth at Cheltenham last time and trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies now steps him up in trip on softer ground, something that should suit.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Push The Button (2.05 Warwick)
The Nigel Twiston-Davies trained four-year-old has improved his RPR with each start, most recently when finishing fourth in a decent race at Cheltenham. He sets a good standard and is open to further improvement.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Kraqueline (2.40 Warwick)
The Kerry Lee-trained mare won with a bit in hand on her chasing debut at Wincanton recently and the stopwatch suggests this improving grey may still be ahead of the handicapper.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Phantomofthepoints (4.00 Ffos Las)
Third in a good Irish bumper before joining David Pipe. That form sets the standard and the yard is in good form.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Checkmeout (4.30 Wolverhampton)
Showed up for a long way at Chelmsford last time and enters calculations with this drop in class.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips at Warwick on Wednesday
Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
'This might be her day' - our Wednesday tipster Graeme Rodway returns with three fancies
Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday fancies at Happy Valley
The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips at Warwick on Wednesday
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
Chelmsford Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders eyes up the £50,000 guarantee
