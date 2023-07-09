The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Worcester, Chepstow and Ripon on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Roll With It (3.45 Worcester)

Well beaten on his debut at Kempton in March 2021 but ended that season with some eyecatching efforts in defeat in three bumpers. Roll With It was third behind three-time hurdle winner and the 132-rated Everyonesgame at Doncaster in January last year. Roll With It was also ten lengths clear of another three-time winner over hurdles, Bashers Reflection, on that occasion and backed up that effort when clear of six subsequent winners when second to Leave Of Absence at Kempton. Although only sixth at Huntingdon when last seen in March 2022, that form has worked out incredibly well with the winner, Crambo, now rated 133 having landed last season's EBF Final at Sandown. The third, Crebilly, landed a similarly valuable contest at Sandown's season finale and has a rating of 134, while Butch (second) and Bubble Dubi (fourth) have both won since going hurdling. Therefore, Roll With It has to be of interest on his first start over hurdles and pedigree suggests Richard Spencer's seven-year-old should be suited to this 2m4f assignment given he is closely related to 2m4f-2m6f hurdle winner Story Rory. Sean Bowen, who leads the jockeys' championship, is an encouraging booking with the 491-day layoff the only concern.

Ethandun (6.30 Chepstow)

Ran well to be second of 13 on his debut at Goodwood, finishing a neck in front of Haatem in that 5f contest. Haatem won on his next start and was fifth in the Coventry, so Ethandun has to be more than capable of winning a maiden if he can finish ahead of a horse who performed with such credit in a Royal Ascot Group 2. Ethandun was sixth when upped to 6f at Windsor last time but the form of the horses who finished ahead of him has continued to be franked. Runner-up Inquisitively went on to finish third in the Windsor Castle, Sky Wizard (third) won his next start as well as Denruth Diamond (fourth), who scored at Saint-Cloud. Eve Johnson Houghton's son of Saxon Warrior should make it third time lucky in a much weaker five-runner affair.

Kathab (6.50 Ripon)

William Haggas has a good record when sending horses to Ripon with the Newmarket trainer 3-7 at the North Yorkshire track this year. He looks to have found an excellent opportunity to get Kathab off the mark, with the gelded son of Kingman taking on just three rivals on Jim Crowley's only ride on the six-race card. The Shadwell-owned three-year-old was second to Dante third Passenger in the Wood Ditton on his debut before finishing fourth behind Mostabshir at York. The winner on the Knavesmire went on to finish sixth in the St James's Palace, with Paddington advertising the strength of that Royal Ascot Group 1 event when following up in the Coral-Eclipse on Saturday. Kathab was beaten a short-head by Ziryab, who won a Leicester maiden on his next start, and finished clear of another subsequent winner New Business so the form is rock-solid. Kathab was fifth when upped to 1m2f at Sandown last time, but now back over the mile trip he displayed such promise over on his first two starts, he should be hard to beat.

