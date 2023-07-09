Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Newmarket nap

Arizona Desert (6.15 Ripon)

Things didn't pan out for the newcomer on her debut at Wetherby last month, but Alice Haynes's youngster has since impressed on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes

Silk
Arizona Desert18:15 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Alice Haynes

The Punt nap

Roll With It (3.45 Worcester)

Three eyecatching bumper efforts last year in races that have all produced multiple hurdle winners. Has to be of interest on hurdling bow.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Roll With It15:45 Worcester
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Richard Spencer

Speed figures

Monsieur Kodi (2.55 Ayr)

Successful twice this season, he hot-footed to a career-best at Thirsk last time and can follow up.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Monsieur Kodi14:55 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Eyecatcher

Geremia (4.05 Ayr)

Kept on well after a slow start over a trip short of his best at Pontefract last time. He reverts to his optimum distance of 1m5f and has the assistance of the track's leading rider Paul Mulrennan.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Geremia16:05 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Handicappers' nap

Cosmos Raj (7.20 Ripon)

Beat all bar an improved three-year-old who enjoyed the run of the race here last time. Twice a course winner from higher marks than today's and looks ready to strike.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Cosmos Raj19:20 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Dark horse

Little Ted (7.20 Ripon)

Been a while since his last success but has run well the last twice. Only nudged up 1lb and has a fair chance in this field.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Little Ted19:20 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Published on 9 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 9 July 2023
