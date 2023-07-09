Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Arizona Desert (6.15 Ripon)
Things didn't pan out for the newcomer on her debut at Wetherby last month, but Alice Haynes's youngster has since impressed on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes
Roll With It (3.45 Worcester)
Three eyecatching bumper efforts last year in races that have all produced multiple hurdle winners. Has to be of interest on hurdling bow.
Charlie Huggins
Monsieur Kodi (2.55 Ayr)
Successful twice this season, he hot-footed to a career-best at Thirsk last time and can follow up.
Dave Edwards
Geremia (4.05 Ayr)
Kept on well after a slow start over a trip short of his best at Pontefract last time. He reverts to his optimum distance of 1m5f and has the assistance of the track's leading rider Paul Mulrennan.
Marcus Buckland
Cosmos Raj (7.20 Ripon)
Beat all bar an improved three-year-old who enjoyed the run of the race here last time. Twice a course winner from higher marks than today's and looks ready to strike.
Paul Curtis
Little Ted (7.20 Ripon)
Been a while since his last success but has run well the last twice. Only nudged up 1lb and has a fair chance in this field.
Tom Gibbings
