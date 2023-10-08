The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Stratford and Pontefract on Monday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

Maroochi (2.05 Stratford)

Ran a solid race after a break to finish third at Worcester in August in a 2m7f contest that has worked out well. The second, Classic Concorde, has completed a hat-trick since, with his last winning mark 9lb higher than what he ran off at Worcester. The fifth, Broomfields Cave, won at Uttoxeter on Sunday, while Hungry Hill won his next start after being sixth at Worcester. Maroochi is rated 2lb higher but Harry Kimber has won on the Keiran Burke-trained six-year-old off a similar mark before and he should go close.

Time To Bite (3.40 Stratford)

Second in this race last year off a 1lb higher mark and should run well again if overcoming an absence of 359 days. Chris Honour's eight-year-old may have been beaten by 17 and a half lengths when last seen at this track just under a year ago, but the two horses that beat him were very well handicapped. Flying Verse landed a better race at Musselburgh off a 7lb higher mark after scoring at Stratford, while the runner-up, Bolsover Bill, completed a hat-trick on his next three completed starts. Providing he doesn't need the run, Time To Bite could record an overdue first success.

Lord Melbourne (4.30 Pontefract)

Hampered at the start of his debut at Salisbury, he ran a solid race to finish third behind Al Anoud and Scenic. Al Anoud had the benefit of experience having landed an 11-runner Chelmsford maiden prior to that success while Lord Melbourne was giving 5lb to the runner-up, who is rated 95 and had the ability to finish third in Listed company at York in July. Sir Terence Hadley was beaten five lengths by Lord Melbourne when seventh at Salisbury and landed a Southwell maiden on his next start, which suggests that the eight-runner contest had some depth to it. Simon and Ed Crisford's decision to step the son of Wootton Bassett up in trip to 1m4f could pay off.

