TippingRichard Birch
premium
'He should score convincingly' - our Monday tipster bids to add to last week's 3-1 winner
Richard BirchReporter
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 October 2023Last updated 18:55, 8 October 2023
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He should run a mighty race off his low weight' - Richard Birch's best bet on Sunday
- 'This would've been his early season target' - Tom Segal with two competitive chasers to back
- 'There should be more to come' - Tom Segal with an Irish-trained handicapper to back at Newmarket
- David Jennings struck with 10-1 and 11-2 winners on Friday and has three more Saturday wagers
- Big-race trends: who can deny Inspiral in Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes?
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He should run a mighty race off his low weight' - Richard Birch's best bet on Sunday
- 'This would've been his early season target' - Tom Segal with two competitive chasers to back
- 'There should be more to come' - Tom Segal with an Irish-trained handicapper to back at Newmarket
- David Jennings struck with 10-1 and 11-2 winners on Friday and has three more Saturday wagers
- Big-race trends: who can deny Inspiral in Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes?