The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Exeter on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Valadon (12.55 Exeter)

Made a respectable debut over this course and distance when chasing home Salver last month. The winner was extending his perfect record over hurdles to two, having beaten eight rivals at Warwick on his previous start. Valadon, therefore, looks to have bumped into a smart prospect and he takes on a considerably weaker field both in terms of size and quality. Of Valadon's two rivals, Catboy has been well beaten on both of his starts so Push To Pass looks the main danger. However, on a form line with Pivotal Sky, who Valadon beat by 25 lengths on his debut, Push To Pass has a bit to find with Harry Fry's three-year-old. Pivotal Sky finished nearly 20 lengths behind Great Valley at Taunton last week and that rival beat Push To Pass by nine and a half lengths at Kempton last month. Given that Great Valley comfortably finished ahead of Push To Pass, Valadon should be able to do the same and get off the mark at the second attempt.

Mayhem Mya (1.55 Exeter)

Two-time hurdles winner who has improved for going chasing including when second in a Listed contest over this track and trip last month. The form of that race has been well advertised since with the winner, Arclight, following up in another Listed event at Wincanton on Tuesday and the seventh, Nurse Susan, successfully reverting to hurdles to land a Cheltenham handicap on her next start. Mayhem Mya was attempting to give 8lb to four-year-old Arclight, who has won all three of her starts over fences, and while she understandably failed to beat that progressive winner, Chris Honour's mare was comfortably clear of the rest including the reopposing Endless Escape. The Ben Clarke-trained seven-year-old had better form over hurdles than Mayhem Mya but she has more than 13 lengths to find with that rival, who she meets on the same terms here. Even the form of Mayhem Mya's chasing debut, when she was last of four at Warwick in May, has been boosted. A Different Kind has completed a four-timer and is now rated 145 over fences after finishing third off a mark of 128 at Warwick, while the winner, Hystery Bere, was second to subsequent Grade 2 runner-up Nickle Back at Stratford last month. Mayhem Mya should get off the mark over fences in a much weaker event than her first two chase runs.

Joker De Mai (2.25 Exeter)

Won his final two starts in France for Jerome Delaunay, including when landing an Auteuil chase in March. The four-year-old was handed a tough assignment for his British debut by Harry Derham, but performed creditably to finish fourth behind Willmount in a novice hurdle. The winner of that Newbury race is no bigger than 12-1 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle so it's understandable that Joker De Mai was out of his depth in that sort of company. However, an opening mark of 118 clearly underestimated the son of Balko, who emphatically made a successful handicap debut at Lingfield. Joker De Mai is due to go up 10lb for that 11-length success so is 3lb well-in under a penalty as he attempts to follow up. This is undoubtedly a tougher race, but most of his rivals are regressing whereas Joker De Mai is heading in the other direction. Owner and rider David Maxwell is also in decent form, having ridden a winner at Fontainebleau a day on from his success aboard Joker De Mai at Lingfield.

