Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Joker De Mai (2.25 Exeter)
French import who showed his true colours when bolting up on his second start for Harry Derham at Lingfield last week. Should take all the beating under a 7lb penalty.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Mayhem Mya (1.55 Exeter)
Second to a subsequent winner in a Listed contest over this track and trip last month. Chris Honour's mare should go one better in a weaker event.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Khangai (5.45 Southwell)
Improved for the fitting of blinkers last time, keeping on well over 1m2f despite enduring a wide trip. Extra furlong here should suit Mark Rimell's three-year-old.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Joker De Mai (2.25 Exeter)
Dual scorer in France who won with authority in a good time at Lingfield a week ago. May prove the ace in this pack even with a penalty.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Endless Escape (1.55 Exeter)
Shaped with promise here last time out when seemingly needing the run. Boasts best hurdles form and is the one to beat.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Man On A Mission (4.45 Southwell)
Has been in the first three in four of his six starts here. Fourth at Chelmsford last time was a step back in the right direction and he has dropped to a favourable mark.
Rob Sutton
Read these next:
'This is his best chance for some time' - James Hill with three selections on Thursday
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Exeter on Thursday
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Chelmsford Placepot tips: James Hill's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Exeter on Thursday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's six meetings
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Chelmsford Placepot tips: James Hill's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Exeter on Thursday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's six meetings
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples