Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Joker De Mai (2.25 Exeter)

French import who showed his true colours when bolting up on his second start for Harry Derham at Lingfield last week. Should take all the beating under a 7lb penalty.

Steve Mason

Joker De Mai 14:25 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Mr David Maxwell (3lb) Tnr: Harry Derham

The Punt nap

Mayhem Mya (1.55 Exeter)

Second to a subsequent winner in a Listed contest over this track and trip last month. Chris Honour's mare should go one better in a weaker event.

Charlie Huggins

Mayhem Mya 13:55 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Bryan Carver Tnr: Chris Honour

Eyecatcher

Khangai (5.45 Southwell)

Improved for the fitting of blinkers last time, keeping on well over 1m2f despite enduring a wide trip. Extra furlong here should suit Mark Rimell's three-year-old.

Steffan Edwards

Khangai 17:45 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Laura Pearson Tnr: Mark Rimell

Speed figures

Joker De Mai (2.25 Exeter)

Dual scorer in France who won with authority in a good time at Lingfield a week ago. May prove the ace in this pack even with a penalty.

Dave Edwards

Joker De Mai 14:25 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Mr David Maxwell (3lb) Tnr: Harry Derham

West Country nap

Endless Escape (1.55 Exeter)

Shaped with promise here last time out when seemingly needing the run. Boasts best hurdles form and is the one to beat.

James Stevens

Endless Escape 13:55 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Alan Johns Tnr: Ben Clarke

Dark horse

Man On A Mission (4.45 Southwell)

Has been in the first three in four of his six starts here. Fourth at Chelmsford last time was a step back in the right direction and he has dropped to a favourable mark.

Rob Sutton

Man On A Mission 16:45 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: P Charalambous & J Clutterbuck

'This is his best chance for some time' - James Hill with three selections on Thursday

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Exeter on Thursday

