The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Dysart Enos (12.05 Cheltenham)

Hugely impressive winner of the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree's Grand National meeting and the Fergal O'Brien-trained five-year-old made the perfect possible start over hurdles at Huntingdon last month. Eight of the mares that Dysart Enos beat at Aintree have won over the hurdles so the form is understandably strong, and although it was not the strongest contest last time, she still impressed when scoring by seven and a half lengths. The ultimate aim for Dysart Enos is the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and she should maintain her unbeaten record here, in a race where the presence of four last-time-out winners should mean she is a reasonable price.

Grey Dawning (12.40 Cheltenham)

Grey Dawning got off the mark over fences when beating Grand National third Gaillard Du Mesnil and Grade 1 winner Apple Away at Haydock last time. Apple Away boosted the form when winning easily at Leicester on Wednesday and the form of Grey Dawning's chasing debut has also been enhanced. Dan Skelton's six-year-old was third behind Stay Away Fay at Exeter and the winner has since landed a Grade 2 at Sandown. Grey Dawning beat last month's course winner Ginny's Destiny in last season's Grade 2 Leamington Novices' Hurdle and he should confirm that Warwick form over fences here.

Il Va De Soi (1.40 Doncaster)

Harry Derham's five-year-old has run respectably in novice hurdles at Ascot and Newbury, finishing fourth behind two Nicky Henderson-trained winners in Jango Baie and Jingko Blue. The runner-up from Ascot, Tellherthename, was described as the best horse two-time Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey Kielan Woods has ever ridden after bolting up at Huntingdon on his next start and the second and third from Newbury — Masaccio and Emailandy — both had won their previous starts over hurdles so the form looks pretty strong. An opening mark of 106 looks extremely competitive for Il Va De Soi, who beat Soldierofthestorm by more than five lengths at Ascot, and he should confirm the form with that rival here to make a successful handicap debut.

Read these next:

'He goes so well at Cheltenham' - Paul Kealy's five TV selections after 13-2, 4-1 and 100-30 winners last weekend

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham

Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.