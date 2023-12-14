Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Il Va De Soi (1.40 Doncaster)

Harry Derham's five-year-old has run respectably in a couple of competitive novice hurdles and can cash in on a mark of 106 on his handicap debut.

Charlie Huggins

Il Va De Soi 13:40 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

Eyecatcher

Vitalline (8.30 Southwell)

Ran a fine race from the front over 7f at Kempton last time when just collared late on, and dropping back a furlong in trip could be what he wants now.

Steffan Edwards

Vitalline 20:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Miss Alice Procter (7lb) Tnr: Keiran Burke

Handicappers' nap

Two Past Eight (1.40 Doncaster)

Tried in a visor when running below par at Market Rasen, but the cheekpieces were back on when he ran well on the Flat last time and the Alan King-trained juvenile could prove well treated on his first run in a handicap hurdle.

Steve Mason

Two Past Eight 13:40 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Alan King

Speed figures

Donnacha (1.15 Cheltenham)

Successful on his Chepstow return in October, he bumped into one when second here a month ago and can maintain his stable's good run.

Dave Edwards

Donnacha 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Nigel Hawke

Dark horse

Malaita (1.50 Cheltenham)

Successful in a highly competitive handicap hurdle at this venue in the spring and has shaped encouragingly in her two chase starts this campaign. Could spring a minor surprise for Mel Rowley's in-form yard.

Olly Eden

Malaita 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Mel Rowley

West Country nap

Donnacha (1.15 Cheltenham)

Shaped with huge promise when second at the track last time and the greater emphasis on stamina on the New course will suit. He looks well handicapped.

James Stevens

Donnacha 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Nigel Hawke

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

Read this next:

'He goes so well at Cheltenham' - Paul Kealy's five TV selections after 13-2, 4-1 and 100-30 winners last weekend

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Friday

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Sign up here . New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply . Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing