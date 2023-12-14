Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Il Va De Soi (1.40 Doncaster)
Harry Derham's five-year-old has run respectably in a couple of competitive novice hurdles and can cash in on a mark of 106 on his handicap debut.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Vitalline (8.30 Southwell)
Ran a fine race from the front over 7f at Kempton last time when just collared late on, and dropping back a furlong in trip could be what he wants now.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Two Past Eight (1.40 Doncaster)
Tried in a visor when running below par at Market Rasen, but the cheekpieces were back on when he ran well on the Flat last time and the Alan King-trained juvenile could prove well treated on his first run in a handicap hurdle.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Donnacha (1.15 Cheltenham)
Successful on his Chepstow return in October, he bumped into one when second here a month ago and can maintain his stable's good run.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Malaita (1.50 Cheltenham)
Successful in a highly competitive handicap hurdle at this venue in the spring and has shaped encouragingly in her two chase starts this campaign. Could spring a minor surprise for Mel Rowley's in-form yard.
Olly Eden
West Country nap
Donnacha (1.15 Cheltenham)
Shaped with huge promise when second at the track last time and the greater emphasis on stamina on the New course will suit. He looks well handicapped.
James Stevens
'He goes so well at Cheltenham' - Paul Kealy's five TV selections after 13-2, 4-1 and 100-30 winners last weekend
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Friday
Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off
