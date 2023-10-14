Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Monsieur Kodi (3.00 Goodwood)
Won the Stewards’ Cup consolation race in August off just 2lb lower for trainer Richard Fahey. Respectable efforts since but expected to be back to his very best returned to softer conditions here.
Matt Gardner
The Punt nap
Nemean Lion (3.20 Ffos Las)
Grade 1 third as a novice last season for Kerry Lee and had top-level winner Feronily behind him when winning the Premier Novices’ Hurdle at Kelso. Soft ground should be no issue on his return.
Matt Rennie
Eyecatcher
First Encore (3.35 Goodwood)
The Ed Walker-trained juvenile has shown ability and looks a likely improver now up in trip on his nursery debut.
Ron Wood
Speed figures
Double Time (5.20 Goodwood)
Has been a bit unlucky when making the frame twice recently and deserves a change of fortune.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Hug A Tree (3.35 Goodwood)
Fancied to keep Michael Bell's good run going after some decent work on the peat moss gallop.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Grey's Monument (4.45 Goodwood)
Not seen since finishing second in a Listed race at Sandown in May but all of his best form has come on soft ground and he is interesting back in a handicap.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday
