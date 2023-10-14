Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Monsieur Kodi (3.00 Goodwood)

Won the Stewards’ Cup consolation race in August off just 2lb lower for trainer Richard Fahey. Respectable efforts since but expected to be back to his very best returned to softer conditions here.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Monsieur Kodi15:00 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

The Punt nap

Nemean Lion (3.20 Ffos Las)

Grade 1 third as a novice last season for Kerry Lee and had top-level winner Feronily behind him when winning the Premier Novices’ Hurdle at Kelso. Soft ground should be no issue on his return.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Nemean Lion15:20 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Patrick Tnr: Kerry Lee

Eyecatcher

First Encore (3.35 Goodwood)

The Ed Walker-trained juvenile has shown ability and looks a likely improver now up in trip on his nursery debut.
Ron Wood

Silk
First Encore15:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Ed Walker
Image link

Speed figures

Double Time (5.20 Goodwood)

Has been a bit unlucky when making the frame twice recently and deserves a change of fortune.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Double Time17:20 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Sir Mark Todd

Newmarket nap

Hug A Tree (3.35 Goodwood)

Fancied to keep Michael Bell's good run going after some decent work on the peat moss gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Hug A Tree15:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Grey's Monument (4.45 Goodwood)

Not seen since finishing second in a Listed race at Sandown in May but all of his best form has come on soft ground and he is interesting back in a handicap.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Grey's Monument16:45 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday 

Published on 14 October 2023Last updated 18:27, 14 October 2023
