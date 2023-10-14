The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ffos Las and Goodwood on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday. . .

Wrappedupinmay (2.10 Ffos Las)

This Paul Nicholls-trained five-year-old was progressive in bumpers last season and has a prime opportunity to get off the mark over hurdles in the 2m6f maiden. He made all to win in a canter at Exeter in January, but was put in his place when third at Sandown in February behind stablemate Inthewaterside. However, that form looks strong and has been boosted by the second, Ten Lengths Tom, who bolted up at Warwick in March. Nicholls is beginning to unleash his better stars now, with his strike-rate improving, and he could have a smart sort here.

Nemean Lion (3.20 Ffos Las)

The Kerry Lee-trained six-year-old fell just short of the best of the novice hurdlers in Britain last season, but if he replicates that form he will be hard to beat in the Welsh Champion Hurdle. Not beaten far in the Grade 1 Tolworth Novices' Hurdle by Tahmuras, he improved from that when an authoritative winner of the Premier Novices' Hurdle at Kelso last time. That form was greatly boosted with the fourth, Feronily, going on to win at the top-level over fences. Soft ground is crucial to him and the heavy rain means he gets his conditions here. This looks a winnable stepping stone to the Greatwood Hurdle next month.

Grey's Monument (4.45 Goodwood)

The three-year-old's best efforts have come with cut in the ground and he can make a winning return off topweight in the mile handicap. The son of Territories stormed to a six-length nursery success at York this time last year, and followed that up with a brave effort when runner-up in the Horris Hill Stakes on heavy ground. He bounced back to near his best when denied by a nose in the Listed Heron Stakes and while that form has been untested since, his previous form shows he could have enough over his rivals.

