Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Newmarket nap

Rogue Rocket (4.10 Windsor)

Ran into the useful Dukeman when second last time at Salisbury last time and has since moved well on Warren Hill.

David Milnes

Rogue Rocket 16:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Tom Clover

The Punt nap

Dr Sanderson (5.10 Cartmel)

Course-and-distance winner who is extremely well handicapped on his form from last summer. Drop back in trip will suit and if the first-time cheekpieces have the desired effect, he should go well for last year's winning trainer.

Harry Wilson

Dr Sanderson 17:10 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Ben Haslam

Handicappers' nap

Kimnkate (5.20 Windsor)

Much improved performer of late for the fitting of blinkers, winning with plenty in hand at Chepstow last time. Capable of completing the hat-trick under a penalty.

Matt Gardner

Kimnkate 17:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas (5lb) Tnr: Richard Hughes

Speed figures

White Birch (3.40 Curragh)

Lost ground at the start at Epsom and has a bit to find with his conqueror but the clock suggests he may be equal to the task.

Dave Edwards

White Birch 15:40 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: John Joseph Murphy

Eyecatcher

Came From The Dark (3.00 Curragh)

Former Group sprinter who is down to a good mark for his bang in-form stable.

Mark Brown

Came From The Dark 15:00 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Ed Walker

Dark horse

Dark Island (4.10 Windsor)

Only one win from ten outings but his last two starts have been much more like it and wasn't beaten far into third last time out at Newbury. Should make a bold bid to gain his second win in this.

Dark Island 16:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Heather Main

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

