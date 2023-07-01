Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Rogue Rocket (4.10 Windsor)
Ran into the useful Dukeman when second last time at Salisbury last time and has since moved well on Warren Hill.
David Milnes
Dr Sanderson (5.10 Cartmel)
Course-and-distance winner who is extremely well handicapped on his form from last summer. Drop back in trip will suit and if the first-time cheekpieces have the desired effect, he should go well for last year's winning trainer.
Harry Wilson
Kimnkate (5.20 Windsor)
Much improved performer of late for the fitting of blinkers, winning with plenty in hand at Chepstow last time. Capable of completing the hat-trick under a penalty.
Matt Gardner
White Birch (3.40 Curragh)
Lost ground at the start at Epsom and has a bit to find with his conqueror but the clock suggests he may be equal to the task.
Dave Edwards
Came From The Dark (3.00 Curragh)
Former Group sprinter who is down to a good mark for his bang in-form stable.
Mark Brown
Dark Island (4.10 Windsor)
Only one win from ten outings but his last two starts have been much more like it and wasn't beaten far into third last time out at Newbury. Should make a bold bid to gain his second win in this.
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Read these next:
'His last run strongly suggested he is on the upgrade' - Tom Segal has three tips for Sunday
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Uttoxeter and Cartmel on Sunday afternoon
Uttoxeter Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his perm for the competitive jumps card
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.